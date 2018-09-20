Save 23% on the ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Official Guides

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate arrives on the Nintendo Switch on December 7th, and it is already Amazon’s biggest selling game of 2018. If you want an edge against your many opponents, you’ll need the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Prima Games guide.

The guide comes in two flavors – a hardcover collector’s edition and a paperback standard edition. Both versions are currently on sale over at Amazon for 23 percent off. They’re also covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until the books ship and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time that your order and the release date. Lock this discount in while you can.

The full contents of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate guides haven’t been revealed, but we do know that they include “comprehensive strategies and move sets” as well as a code card that allows you to unlock a digital version of the guide. The collector’s edition also has additional content at 352 pages. The standard edition clocks in at 208.

Now, if you haven’t pre-ordered the actual game yet, here’s everything you need to know…

Nintendo confirmed via a recent Nintendo Direct event that a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle would arrive on November 2nd complete with a branded dock, Joy-Cons, and a download code for the game. At the time of writing, pre-orders are available at GameStop and Best Buy for $359.99. It’s probably a good idea to jump on this now because it’s pretty much a lock to be the most popular Switch bundle of the holiday season.

Keep in mind that My Best Buy members are eligible for $10 in rewards when they pre-order, which is as good a deal as we’re likely to get on this bundle (becoming a My Best Buy member is free). It’s also important to point out that the download code won’t be valid until Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launches on December 7th.

Nintendo also announced that the classic Nintendo GameCube controller and adapter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch on November 2nd. The adapter is available to pre-order on Amazon right now for $19.99. The controller itself is available to pre-order here for an additional $29.99. Both are covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee.

If you already own a Nintendo Switch, you can pre-order Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Amazon until December 7th with a $10 Prime credit. You also have the option of pre-ordering the Ultimate Special Edition for $139.99, which includes the game, a steelbook case, and a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate edition of the Pro Controller.

