‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Will Have Special Spirits for ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’ Players

Pokemon: Let’s Go players who buy Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will get unique Partner Spirits depending on which version of the Pokemon game they own.

One of Nintendo’s Twitter accounts tweeted about the crossover between the two games recently to detail how people can get these Spirits and what they’ll do in-game. Anyone who owns Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! will get the Pikachu Partner Spirit while anyone who owns Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will get a Partner Spirit for Eevee. The tweet below shows what both of those will look like when they’re received with the Spirits taking on the sticker-like look of the other Spirits we’ve seen so far.

In Super #SmashBros. Ultimate, those with save data for Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! will unlock the Partner Pikachu Spirit, and those with save data for #PokemonLetsGo, Eevee! will unlock the Partner Eevee Spirit! They can be unlocked by completing challenges too! pic.twitter.com/Sx4xIpCXwn — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) December 2, 2018

Pikachu’s Spirit appears to increase attack and movement speed when applied, the effect likely only active when a player is “undamaged” given the name of the buff, and Eevee’s increases a player’s stats after eating.

While the Partner Spirits will be granted to anyone who has saved date for either one of the Pokemon games on their Nintendo Switch devices and accounts, it looks like the Spirits won’t just be limited to that group. It’ll be far easier to get the Spirits if you have one or both of the Pokemon games, but the tweet said “they can be unlocked by completing challenges too” to give players another avenue for adding the Spirits to their collections.

Those who are unfamiliar with the Spirits might be left wondering what the point of having a Partner Eevee and Partner Pikachu is. Nintendo’s addition of Spirits is a new mechanic in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and will be featured in the World of Light mode which is the new game’s take on a story mode. Spirits take the shape of hundreds of different characters from inside and outside of Nintendo’s games, so Eevee and Pikachu will be just two of hundreds of Spirits to collect.

Once acquired, players use these Spirits to customize their fighters in the World of Light Mode. As seen by the effect descriptions in the tweet above, the Spirits augment different stats and abilities by buffing damage, providing more defense, or other helpful effects. These allow players to customize their fighters to fit a particular style, and with so many Spirits ready to be unlocked, the feature will likely add some replay value to the World of Light mode for completionists on the hunt for a particular Spirit.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is scheduled to release on December 7th for the Nintendo Switch.