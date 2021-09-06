Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Rumor Suggests Pokemon Legends: Arceus Fighter Is Next

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC has just one fighter yet to be revealed, but a strange listing on Nintendo's official Facebook account has fans speculating that we might actually see three fighters, instead! When Pyra/Mythra was revealed, a Facebook post claimed that "with their addition, there will be 84 fighters in the Smash Bros. Ultimate roster." On the game's official website, Pyra and Mythra are counted as fighters 79 and 80, respectively, and Kazuya is in spot 81. Since the site counts Pokemon Trainer as three separate fighters (Ivysaur, Squirtle, and Charizard), there is some speculation that the last fighter could also be a three-in-one fighter, incorporating the starters from Pokemon Legends: Arceus!

The original Facebook post and accompanying speculation was shared on Twitter by @TyranoRex5 and discussed with @GenosPapa. The Tweet can be found embedded below.

@GenosPapa still thinking about the Smash facebook saying 84 fighters instead of 82. If that was an accidentally leak from Nintendo, the last fighter would have to be a three in one fighter like a Pokemon Trainer. Akari from Pokemon Legends Arceus still seems likely. pic.twitter.com/xaI2cvez6f — AguAgu-Sama (@TyranoRex5) September 1, 2021

Presumably, the last fighter from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be revealed within the next few months and released by the end of 2021. With Legends: Arceus releasing on Nintendo Switch in January, the timing would make a lot of sense! For those unfamiliar, the upcoming Pokemon game will feature a mix of starters from three different generations: Cyndaquil, Oshawott, and Rowlet. That would give Super Smash Bros. Ultimate an opportunity to add a trio of fan favorites, just as Pokemon Trainer previously did for the series. Presumably, the three Pokemon would also appear at various evolutionary stages, but it's all just speculation at this time.

With just one fighter spot left, fans are going to just have to wait and see what director Masahiro Sakurai reveals next. Given the amount of hype we've seen over the years, it's safe to assume that some fans will end up disappointed. However, adding three fighters for the price of one would definitely end things with a bang!

Would you like to see the Hisui starters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Do you think this theory seems plausible?

