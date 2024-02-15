Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Receives First Update in Over Two Years, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has surprisingly been released for the first time in over two years. Back in December 2021, Nintendo released the most recent patch for Smash Ultimate as a way of essentially putting the game to rest. After multiple years of support following its arrival in 2018, work on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate had largely come to an end following the release of Sora, who was the game's final DLC character, in October 2021. Now, in early 2024, a new update for SSBU has finally appeared, and once again, it happens to tie in with Sora.

Available to download right now on Nintendo Switch, patch version 13.0.2 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate isn't extensive whatsoever. In fact, this update only does a single thing, which is add compatibility for the new Sora Amiibo. Set to release at the end of this week on February 16, the long-awaited Sora Amiibo will finally bring the Super Smash Bros. set of Amiibo to a close after first beginning to release all the way back in 2014. As a result, Nintendo had to bring one final patch to Smash Ultimate to ensure that the Sora Amiibo would work properly.

In all likelihood, this could very well be the final update that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ever receives. With all accompanying Amiibo figures in the Super Smash Bros. line to have now been released, there are no more reasons for Nintendo to continue updating the game in the future. Obviously, a new issue of some sort could come along further down the road that would require Nintendo to patch the ever-popular fighting title once again, but this isn't likely, Instead, Nintendo is surely much more focused internally on how it can continue the Super Smash Bros. series with a new entry one day.

Until that time, if you'd like to see the extensive patch notes for this new Super Smash Bros. UItimate update, you can find them attached below.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update 13.0.2 Patch Notes

General