Nintendo Reveals Sora from Kingdom Hearts Amiibo

Since 2014, Nintendo has been slowly making amiibo figures based on every single fighter in the Super Smash Bros. franchise. That journey will come to an end in 2024 with an amiibo based on Sora, the protagonist from Disney and Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts franchise. The figure is based on the character's appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, where he was the final DLC fighter. The amiibo was announced today during a Nintendo Direct, alongside the first image of the figure. Given the popularity of Kingdom Hearts, demand is sure to be high, even among those that don't normally collect amiibo!

An image of the Sora amiibo can be found below.

(Photo: Nintendo, Disney)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo

While Sora was the most notable amiibo revealed, Nintendo also took the opportunity today to reveal more information on amiibo figures based on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Figures based on Ganondorf and Zelda's appearances in the game were revealed earlier this year, but no release date was provided. During the Nintendo Direct, it was announced that both figures will be releasing on November 3rd. The figures will each unlock special fabrics for the paraglider, as well as other extras.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 amiibo

(Photo: Nintendo)

The final amiibo announcement today came in the form of reveals for two new amiibo based on Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Releasing on January 19th, Noah and Mio will be sold together as part of a set. The figures were originally announced all the way back in April, but the actual designs were never shown, and we did not know when to expect their arrival. Players that scan the Noah figure into Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will receive Consul N's Armor for Noah, as well as Leisure Time outfits for Noah, Lanz and Eunie. By scanning Mio into the game, players will receive Consul M's Armor for Mio, as well as Leisure Time outfits for Mio, Sena and Taion.

Other amiibo for 2023

That's all Nintendo had to reveal today, but amiibo fans have additional figures to look forward to this year. Ganondorf and Zelda are dropping in November, and that same month will also see a trio of amiibo based on Splatoon 3. Revealed last month, the new amiibo represent the three members of Deep Cut: Shiver, Frye, and Big Man.

October will see the release of Detective Pikachu Returns on Nintendo Switch. The previous game in the series launched alongside an oversized amiibo based on Detective Pikachu. During a recent hands-on with Detective Pikachu Returns, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to ask the game's director whether we might see similar amiibo support for the sequel, either through the original figure, or something new. A representative from The Pokemon Company was quick to say "no plans yet," so fans will just have to wait and see if anything gets revealed down the line!

Are you looking forward to any of these amiibo? Do you plan on buying Sora next year? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!