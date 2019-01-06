‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Tournament Player’s Missed Shield Punish Is Tough to Watch

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player went for a stylish kill in a tournament but ended up whiffing a shield punish in what might be one of the toughest plays to watch from the new game.

Competitive Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player KidG was playing as Pit against saj.’s Daisy in Most Valuable Gaming’s Smash Conference United competition in the video below when he shattered his opponents shield and looked to make a play. Pit had racked up well over 150 percent damage and was and would’ve been an easy knock-out, but KidG overcame several edgeguarding attempts by saj. to stay alive. Daisy pulled a Mr. Saturn from the ground, but it was KidG who got the upper-hand with the item when he retrieved it and used Mr. Saturn’s shield-busting power to punish saj.

That’s where the fight became somewhat confusing though as KidG pushed his opponent to the edge of the stage, Mr. Saturn still in-hand. Jumping above the dazed Daisy, KidG tossed the Mr. Saturn downward and followed it up with a neutral air attack which didn’t do much to Daisy at all. He recovered back onto the stage, but not long after that, Daisy bumped him off to take away a stock. KidG would go on to lose that match against saj. after both players came down to one stock each.

Pretty much everyone involved seemed to wonder what was going on as the announced yelled and asked what the player was doing with that move. Pit has difficulty finishing off opponents with straight damage and often relies on his arrows to gimp off-stage opponents, so it could be that KidG was hoping to pop his opponent up in the air and then drag them down with an aerial.

KidG, shown in the bottom-left corner of the clip, seemed visibly confused as well judging from his facial expressions and head shaking. His opponent was just furiously mashing out of the dazed state and was trying to recover, but he still seemed to acknowledge the situation with a slight smile after the kill was secured.

The player joked about the whiffed shield punish after the fight and tweeted a picture of his injured finger, an esports injury which he said attributed to his “worst shield break punish of all time in Ultimate.”

I blame my abysmal performance today to my esport related injury. Enjoy my worst shield break punish of all time in Ultimate. pic.twitter.com/JpWIDrqcp3 — KidG (@KidG239) January 6, 2019

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available for the Nintendo Switch, and the full match between the two players and others can be seen in the video at the top.