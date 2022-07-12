The Quarry and Until Dawn Developer Supermassive Games Acquired by Nordisk Games

The Quarry and Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games has been fully acquired by media giant Nordisk Games. Nordisk Games also owns a majority stake in several other developers such as Avalanche Studios Group, Star Stable Entertainment, MercurySteam, and more. Nordisk Games itself is owned by Nordisk Film. The acquisition follows a previous investment of a 30.7% stake in Supermassive Games by Nordisk Games in March 2021. The exact terms of the full acquisition do not appear to have been disclosed as of yet.

"It's been a little over a year since Nordisk Games made an initial investment in Supermassive Games and our vision for the future. During that time, we have found that we share a lot of important values with Mikkel and his team, and we believe these values to be equally important to our existing commercial partners who we will continue to support," said Pete Samuels, CEO of Supermassive Games, as part of the announcement. "Having had such a positive experience over the past year it wasn't a difficult decision when Nordisk Games wanted to explore increasing their investment. We have an exciting and ambitious growth strategy for Supermassive Games and Nordisk Games ownership only enhances that. I'm hugely excited about where the security offered by this partnership, and continued access to the expertise within Nordisk Games, will take us next."

"In the year we've worked alongside Pete and Joe and the whole Supermassive team, it's been clear to us the amount of talent, as well as how much potential there is to further develop the kinds of story and narrative-driven games they excel at," said Mikkel Weider, CEO of Nordisk Games, as part of the same announcement. "In acquiring 100% of the studio we'll be able to increase our support to the team, and most importantly, continue the great working relationship we have with them."

As noted above, Nordisk Games now owns 100% of Supermassive Games. The developer's most recent title, The Quarry, was released earlier this year and published by 2K. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Supermassive Games in general right here.

