Surviving Mars Adds Touching Stephen Hawking Tribute and … Birth Control

Surviving Mars is a Space Simulator from Paradox Interactive and Haemimont Games that is now available for Xbox One, PS4, and PC players. The game promises a realistic experience on the Red Planet, while also allowing for unlimited growth while settling in. We previously reported that the detailed ESRB rating shows off that players can commit suicide, become alcoholics, and even go insane. You can read more about that here, but today the survivor title added a few new aspects to the science adventure.

In addition to a science institute being named after the recently deceased Stephen Hawking, the developers behind the Mars game have added an … um, interesting birth control policy, as well as a neat new photo mode. A few mods have been added as well for PC players, which makes the gameplay experience even more customizable.

Check out what’s new in the latest patch notes below:

Major Changes

Science Institute renamed to Hawking Institute in tribute to Stephen Hawking

Added Birth Control Policy in domes. You can now set births to allowed or forbidden (Ctrl + LMB sets birth control policy in all domes)

Increased max zoom out distance

Optimized the way colonists pick workplaces. Colonists should now pick the best workplace for their specialization correctly and much faster

Added “Reassign All” button to drones which reassigns all drones from this commander or orphaned drones in the area

Colonists will no longer try to walk kilometers on foot to resettle resulting in them dying from lack of oxygen

Rover Command AI tech now removes the batteries of all rovers

Added a keybinding (default: i) that hides/shows resource & anomaly icons on the map

Rovers are more likely to effectively use tunnels

Rovers pathfinding improved

Added free camera option in Photo Mode

Press Ctrl + F1 and you will open an in-game bug reporter

Mods

Published most of the game code for reference purposes

Added cheats menu to mod editor

Mod editor now loads a map with a prebuilt colony

Enabled a Lua console on the mod editing map

Localization tables from mods can now localize the main menu

Mod documentation fixes

Allowed renaming of mods

Added support for PNG files in mod cover images

Easier way of adding technologies, research points and applicants from mission sponsor and commander profile mods

UI modding: templates

Infopanel modding: all templates in groups InfopanelHeader and InfopanelContent

Added list of technologies to documentation

Added autoattaches and night lighting objects to modding documentation

Gameplay

Extended the range rovers need to be in to recharge from cables. The RC Transport looks for cables in the start and ending point of transport routes automatically

Lowered the chance for idiot flaw to appear in the colony and applicant pool

Space Rehabilitation tech removes flaws before newly arrived colonists decide in which dome to settle

Fixed an issue where shuttles could fail to pick up a colonist for resettlement

Fixed an issue where some buildings connected to a very large power network failed to get power

Reserved residence slots are released if the colonist can’t reach the dome during resettlement

Salvaging a rocket without its cargo unloaded should no longer leads to stuck drones

Colonists that fail to reach a dome won’t constantly try to reach it again and again

Dome Streamlining tech now affects the Geoscape Dome

Construction Nanites no longer construct sites that are turned off

Renegades and rogue drones no longer target construction sites

Superconducting Computing now provides less research points

General Training tech now has flavor text

Fuel Refinery now has the Factory AI upgrade

Colonists are now immune to Earthsick when playing with IMM sponsor

Colonists no longer reserve residential slots in faraway domes if shuttle hubs are not operational (e.g. during a dust storm)

Triboelectric Scrubber no longer scrubs buildings inside domes

Colonists can now be manually assigned to training (School, University, Sanatorium)

It is no longer possible to select the same trait multiple times in Schools

Construction of building upgrades is now serviced by more drones

Fixed a bug with calculations of modifiers and small amounts of research points

Fixed an exploit that allowed the construction of buildings via keybindings without the necessary tech

Fixes for the mystery log of the Spheres mystery

Fixed an issue which caused colonists to eat less food. Boosted production of farms slightly to compensate for the increased consumption.

UI

“Research complete” notification now shows the tech description in question on rollover

Added option to rename buildings

Shuttle Hub now shows information about shuttle load across the colony

Botanists & Geologists have new icons

Changed dome quarantine button to Immigration Policy control

Merged the “Assign Workplace”, “Assign Residence” buttons for colonists into a single button “Assign to Building”

Added an indicator which traits are selected in schools and sanatoriums when selecting traits

Keybindings for rover commands now work correctly

Fungal Farm Automation upgrade now uses correct icon

Allowed rebinding of camera zoom in/out and camera tilt keybindings

Seniors are no longer considered “outside the workforce” after researching Forever Young

Drone workload information added to RC Rover

Fixed a bug where rocket fuel was not displayed in certain cases

Rocket pins no longer blink ready during dust storms

Selecting a building while the build menu is open no longer causes the building’s AOE visuals to break

Hints for game speed, camera controls and orbital probes now display bound keys correctly

Added an error message when trying to overwrite a save during upload to cloud

Added confirmation prompt when closing the Filter UI

Exports notification now shows accumulated funding if multiple rockets arrive on Earth consecutively

Added salvage button to the info panel of pipes, valves and switches

Excess fuel caused by Advanced Martian Engines is now unloaded from rockets before take off

“Daily Production” changed to “Production per Sol”; “hourly production” changed to “production”

Renamed a control hint to “Queue on top” in the research UI

Added new icons for Construct Drone and Dismantle Drone button

Vacant residential slots text in domes no longer includes slots from nurseries

Officers are no longer called “security” in filter UI

Cargo rocket UI now shows the number of resources in the colony on rollover of a given resource

Depots resource icon is no longer mirrored

Colonists can no longer be manually assigned while they are in the process of resettling

Autonomous Drone Hubs and Sensor Towers no longer display an empty power consumption section in their info panel

Implemented tutorial hint for building upgrades

Updated credits

Other

Domes no longer get constantly dusted. Only domes that are turned off or not working are dusted.

Children now play around in the school (visualization only)

Fixed some issues in the trajectory of shuttles

Glass decals are removed when the dome is destroyed

Domes no longer leave grass behind when destroyed

Recharge stations no longer turn their light off when a drone visits them

More precise slider for time of day in Photo Mode

All adult colonists now have the same walking speed

Cargo shuttles return to the hub when it’s being destroyed

Increased number of lights at night

Photo Mode night lights of building match in-game lights

Photo Mode particle effects fixed

Various performance optimizations

Various stability improvements

Various sound FX tweaks

CO2 geysers only erupt sporadically, as intended

Surviving Mars is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.