Target Has Some of the Best 3DS Games Ever on Sale Today

Ah, Target: even in the comfort of our own homes, that big red retailer still finds a way to distract us and inspire impulse purchases. Today is no different, it seems, because Target now has several of the most engaging and fun Nintendo 3DS titles on sale for a serious price cut. The 3DS is still going strong in the face of its hyrbid console-handed cousin, the Nintendo Switch, and 3DS-exclusive games have been taking the spotlight in many ways as reliable titles with a learning curve that doesn’t turn people off no matter what level of player they are. Below, you’ll find this weekend’s selection of titles on sale, all for the 3DS, and all at Target.

First up is a batch of beloved titles from the Pokemon franchise, most of which defined the game’s modern style and built the franchise out more, introducing new features that players seemed to really enjoy.

Pokemon Alpha Sapphire – $24.99 (38% off)

Pokemon Omega Ruby – $24.99 (38% off)

Pokemon X – $24.99 (38% off)

Pokemon Y – $24.99 (38% off)

Next up, Super Mario and his best pal Yoshi take center stage in two titles meant to evoke joy, nostalgia, and creativity.

Poocky & Yoshi’s Wooly World – $24.99 (38% off)

Super Mario Maker 3DS – $24.99 (38% off)

Mario Kart 7 – $24.99 (38% off)

Mario and Luigi Superstars – $29.49 (26% off)

Mario Sports Superstars – $36.49 (9% off)

Finally, if you’re waiting on the upcoming Kirby title for Nintendo Switch, catch up with Kirby: Planet Robot at the price of (again) $24.99. If you’re not super familiar with this pink ball of joy, here’s a briefer on what the game is about:

Fight off ruthless invaders from destroying Kirby’s home world by tackling the power of a mysterious mech in Kirby: Planet Robobot for the Nintendo 3DS. An old-school classic game gets an out-of-this world update that’ll have you blasting through tough obstacles, lifting heavy objects, and scanning enemies to shapeshift into new modes with dynamic abilities. In this supercharged Nintendo 3DS game, Kirby’s Robobot armor can shapeshift into different modes to copy enemies’ moves, while also doing so the old-fashioned way by inhaling them – so you can be the hero that’s “capable of swallowing almost anything!”

All of these games are out now for the Nintendo 3DS.

