Riot Reveals Teamfight Tactics Champions from Set 2

Following a drip feed of Teamfight Tactics reveals spread out throughout different streamers and content creators, Riot Games has given League of Legends players a full look at every champion that’s coming to the game mode in Set 2. Some of them are champions who are new to the mode while others are making a return, but even if they’ve been brought back, they’ve been changed in some way. There are also tons of new Origins and Classes that have their own unique effects.

The tweet and the image included in it were shared by the official Teamfight Tactics Twitter account to show a complete look at all the champions coming in Set 2. You’ll notice that Aatrox, Ashe, Varus, and other champions are returning for this rotation, but they look and play a bit differently now. By using the skins some of these champions have in League, Riot was able to assign them Origins that the base champions wouldn’t normally possess.

It’s a route taken with Pantheon, one of the last champions released in Set 1 who made use of his dragon-themed skin to become a new Origin. The image below shows the continuation of this trend as champions like Aatrox take on the Light Origin.

Teamfight Tactics Set 2 – Rise of the Elements

What does your board look like? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/bCxyL9grQ0 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) October 22, 2019

It’s a lot to take in with so many different champions, Origins, and Classes. The mechanics are mostly the same, but Set 2 is shaping up to basically be an entirely new game mode. Some of the most notable changes include champions like Qiyana and Lux, both of which are able become different Origins through Qiyana’s element-mastering powers and Lux’s Elementalist skin. Lux is also the only card in the game with a 7-point cost.

To help piece these new effects together, Riot Mort, the lead designer for Teamfight Tactics, shared another helpful graphic that shows the effects of these different Origins and Classes. Some effects like the Assassin’s are the same while new ones like the Berserker and Mage put a spin on existing bonuses.

TFT – Here’s all the cheat sheets you can use for now. Take it all in, there’s a LOT different this time 🙂 Can’t wait to see how you all enjoy it! https://t.co/7dFMMYvzmr pic.twitter.com/KgDV0dHDwk — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) October 22, 2019

All of these new champions and their respective effects will be tested on the PBE before going live for everyone, so look for them there if you can to start crafting your teams before the big Set 2 update goes live.