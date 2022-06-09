Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Release Date and Casey Jones Revealed

✖

Since its reveal last year, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge has attracted a lot of attention, and fans have been waiting with bated breath for a release date. During Summer Game Fest, DotEmu and Tribute Games revealed that the game is set to drop on June 16th! That's a lot sooner than many fans might have been expecting, but it's certain to make a lot of TMNT fans happy. The game has also revealed a new playable character: Casey Jones!

The new trailer from Summer Game Fest can be found embedded below.

Earlier this year, ComicBook.com's Rollin Bishop had the chance to speak with narrative designer Yannick Belzil about the possibility of Casey Jones appearing in the game. At the time, Belzil seemed well-aware of the fan demand for Jones to appear!

"People really want Casey Jones to be in the game. People love Casey Jones. So, that would be a cool character. I feel like if we did not add Casey Jones as a DLC, we would be ran down in the streets. We'd have to change names. We'd have to start whole new lives," Belzil told ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar with the game, Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games released in arcades in the '90s. The Konami games have a passionate following among retro fans, and will be appearing in a compilation game later this year. While the digital version of Shredder's Revenge is set to release next week, fans that prefer physical games will also have a number of options available, across all platforms. Limited Run Games has a standard version, as well as two different collector's editions, both of which are set to go on pre-order soon.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is slated to release later this year on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Shredder's Revenge? Do you plan on playing as Casey Jones? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!