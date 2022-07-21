Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Release Date Revealed

Publisher Konami has announced the release date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Revealed earlier this year, this sprawling TMNT bundle contains 13 of the most popular video games associated with the Ninja Turtles from history. And while some fans thought that this collection might still be a bit far off, it's actually set to launch in the coming month.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection was today confirmed to launch next month on August 30, 2022. The game's launch date was revealed via a new trailer (which you can watch below) which highlighted a number of the titles that will be present in this package. As a whole, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is set to release across virtually all current-gen platforms which includes PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

As a whole, 2022 has been a pretty massive year for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles when it comes to gaming. Not only is The Cowabunga Collection surely going to be a nostalgia trip for many longtime fans, but a completely new TMNT game entitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge just launched last month. Shredder's Revenge looked to provide a new take on the brawler-style gameplay that is seen in a number of the throwback titles that are included in The Cowabunga Collection. In short, there is absolutely no shortage of TMNT games to play this year, which has to be thrilling for fans.

Below you can find the full list of titles that will be included with The Cowabunga Collection.