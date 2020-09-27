Tekken 7 Adds Kunimitsu as New DLC Fighter

Bandai Namco this weekend revealed a new downloadable content (DLC) fighter for Tekken 7 in the form of the ninja Kunimitsu. The new character will kick of Season 4 for the popular fighting game title and brings with it a new stage, Vermilion Gates, when it releases this fall. Additionally, another new character and stage are set to release in early Spring 2021.

Interestingly, the new fighter might share the same name and general design as an old Tekken standard, but it would appear that this Kunimitsu that will appear in Tekken 7 is actually the daughter of the original character. It's been some time since Kunimitsu, the character, has appeared in the franchise, so there's no telling what's happened canonically to her at this point or how her daughter came to take up the mantle.

Kunimitsu (Daughter) revealed for #TEKKEN7 Season 4 as part of DLC16https://t.co/vrgVGne896 pic.twitter.com/M8gQDdZFCv — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) September 27, 2020

#TEKKEN7 Full Kunimitsu and Season 4 Launch Trailerhttps://t.co/WymXqiHEPJ — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) September 27, 2020

In addition to the new fighter and stage, some upcoming free updates for Tekken 7 include online play enhancements, new movies for every playable fighter, a new top-level rank, and a new points-scoring "Tekken Prowess." Tekken 7 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. As noted above, Kunimitsu is set to release this fall with no definitive release date. You can check out all of our coverage of the latest and greatest Tekken title right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Kunimitsu so far? Are you looking forward to more Tekken characters being added to the roster in the near future? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!