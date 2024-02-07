Tekken 8 Releases First Update, Here's What It Does

A new Tekken 8 update is live on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X today, February 7, alongside patch notes that reveal everything Bandai Namco has done to the game with its first ever update. The fighting game shipped on January 26, and right now, it is the highest rated game of the year, with a 90 on Metacritic. How well it has matched this critical success with commercial success, we don't know, but there appears to be a large portion of the fighting game community playing it at the moment. If you are one of these people, then you are going to need to download a new update to continue.

While we have the patch notes for the update, we do not have any information about the file size of the update from platform to platform. The only insight we can offer about how long it may take to download is note that there is no new content and there aren't that many changes either.

PATCH NOTES

Balance adjustments Moves behaviour & properties for some characters have been adjusted. See the detailed list of changes in the image below.

Other game-related bug fixes.

Balance Changes:

"Although it might not feel like it because Tekken 7 has been around as a dominant fighter in the scene for such a long time, it's been nearly a decade since the last numerical entry in the franchise," reads a snippet from our review of the game. "That's nearly ten years of fighting games evolving and experimenting in different ways, and nearly ten years of hoping to see a Tekken that uses those learned tips and tricks from others in the scene to evolve in its own way. Thankfully, Tekken 8 does just that. Tekken 8 is undoubtedly the best Tekken has ever looked, and the best Tekken has ever played."