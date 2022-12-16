Tesla Owners Can Now Play Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077 in Their Car

Some Tesla owners now have the ability to play games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring in their car. Tesla has been trying to find ways to create more ways to entertain its customers for the last several years. While there have been various apps that people can amuse themselves with, mobile games, and even things like Hulu or YouTube, the idea of proper AAA gaming in a car has always been one of Tesla's biggest ambitions. The idea was announced a couple of years ago, but has been nothing more than a "it's going to happen one of these days" fantasies for quite a while.

Well now, it's actually here, much to the surprise of everyone. Tesla Model S and X units can now run Steam and play games like Grand Theft Auto V, Elden Ring, and Cyberpunk 2077. This is part of Tesla's new holiday update and will give players access to their Steam library. The company is advertising "thousands" of playable games on the car, but it's unclear which ones can run on these cars or how well they run, but it's possible. Given Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the key games used to market this idea, it seems safe to say it can probably run a lot of fairly high end games. Players can also connect wireless controllers such as the PlayStation DualSense to enjoy their games. Of course, it should be noted that these games can't be played while the car is in motion for safety reasons. Instead, they can be enjoyed while parked and will presumably get the most use when someone is charging their car somewhere.

The video also seems to show that Tesla uses SteamOS, so Steam Deck users will be fairly familiar with this interface. In fact, the Tesla ad even shows the "Great on Deck" section for the players' library on the Tesla screen. Of course, Tesla Model S and X cars are fairly expensive, with the lower end models running around $100,000. It seems unlikely Tesla Model 3 users (the cheapest model) will get this feature unless a future revision includes it years from now.

Are you interested in trying out Steam games on a Tesla?