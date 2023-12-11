Texas Chain Saw Massacre Update Fixing Several Issues, Patch Notes Released

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is making some big changes, including several to Johnny.

A new update is coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre this week, and will be going live on December 12th around 2 p.m. ET. Ahead of its release, publisher Gun Media has provided full patch notes detailing everything players can expect to see. Unlike last month's big update, players shouldn't expect to see any new content from this one. Instead, tomorrow's update centers on fixes for the game. Notably, the developers have actually reverted a few of the changes that were made to Johnny last month! Full patch notes from the game's official subreddit can be found below:

Patch Notes

Fixed: Danny Permanently Opening Fuse Exit Door We have fixed an issue where Danny could tamper with the fusebox and permanently open the exit door

Fixed: UI for Leatherface Saw Rev We have resolved a UI issue that would show the incorrect amount of overheat/stall status on the rev meter for Leatherface's chainsaw

Fixed: Invincible Hiding Victims We have fixed an exploit where Victims could become invincible after being pulled from a hiding spot while in the animation of entering it

Fixed: Overlooked Perk The Overlooked perk had an issue where all charges would be instantly consumed and that is now fixed

Fixed: Crawl Spaces and Barbed Wire An issue has been resolved that caused Victims to not trip barbed wire traps on crawl spaces Nancy should now be able to trap crawl spaces and have all the normal functionality when a Victim triggers it

Fixed: Nancy's House Well Stuck Spot We have fixed a stuck spot on Nancy's House that would trap Victims after using a well The well is located near the sunflowers in the front yard

Fixed: Danny Tampering with Car Battery We have fixed an issue that would make the car battery unusable if Danny tampered with it while it was turned off

Fixed: Sliding Door Anim Skip Fixed an issue where the animation of opening a sliding door would be skipped if hit while in the animation

Fixed: Linger Level 3 We have fixed an issue with Sissy's Linger perk at level 3 The issue was causing players to become marked for the remainder of the match

Fixed: Missing Window Jump Audio A couple of missing audio issues have been resolved for window jumps One was the window jump on Nancy's House One was the window jump on Family House

Fixed: Repeat Electro Shock Grid on Nancy's House We have fixed an issue where if entering a powered on cattle grid on Nancy's House from a specific angle, it would repeatedly shock the player

Fixed: Stuck Spot in Trophy Room Fixed a stuck spot for Family in the Trophy Room on Nancy's House

Fixed: Scoreboard Stuck on Screen Resolved an issue that would cause the scoreboard to be stuck on screen if viewed while spectating

Fixed: Nancy Skill Tree Incorrectly Showing Nodes Unlocked We have fixed an issue that would show nodes unlocked incorrectly even after a full respec of the tree

Fixed: Danny Skill Tree Nodes Server Error Fixed an issue that made the top right of Danny's skill tree visible after unlocking any node The visible nodes would return a server error if selected

Fixed: General Skill Tree Node Visibility Fixed a general issue that would make skill tree nodes visible, despite not being unlocked or uncovered

Fixed: Nancy Attack Audio Issue Fixed an issue where only the first strike of a combo strike from Nancy would have the correct audio play

Fixed: Character Swap Issues Fixed an issue where character swap requests would choose the wrong character if the character was changed simultaneously Fixed an issue where players could receive swap requests for a previous character despite having changed characters

Fixed: Scroll Wheel Rebinding Fixed an issue that would not allow you to rebind the scroll wheel effectively

Fixed: Missing Connection Error Message Fixed an issue on some platforms that would cause no message to appear if experiencing a connection error on the main menu, then attempting to access online services

Changed: Johnny Changes Reverted We are reverting the changes made to Johnny in the Big Patch The Hunt ability changes are not being reverted This change affects his lunge/speed issues Johnny is intended to have a lunge The issue is his speed boost when attacking In trying to correct that boost we unintentionally altered his lunge and tweaked his animations This was not a desirable result, and will be reverted The speed boost will be separated out and worked on at a later date with the intention to not alter his lunge

Changed: Remove Barbed Wire on Ladders We have made a change to removing barbed wire and the prompt to do so Previously you would get a prompt to remove Nancy's barbed wire traps from yourself while on a ladder This would cause the Victim player to become stuck You will no longer see a prompt or be able to begin removing barbed wire while using a ladder

Changed: Community News and DLC Main Menu Banner We are adjusting the sizing of the banner on the main menu The banner is now 4x larger Just kidding, it's slightly smaller and flows better with the background

Tuned: Nuggets, Radius, Range, and Duration Issues With the changes made to noise being sticky to Victims, we uncovered some issues with various Nugget locations Some Nuggets were detecting Victims through walls, that has been fixed Some Nuggets were sticking noise pings to Victims for far too long, that has been fixed Please continue to report any Problem Nuggets to the support team for investigation



Following the announcement, the official Texas Chain Saw Massacre Twitter account answered a number of questions about changes the team is working on. Notably, players can expect to see "perk reworking in a future patch," and the team is also "investigating ways to make lobbies flow smoother." No time table for these changes has been revealed, but several players thanked the team for their transparency and the way that they've been listening to the game's community. Hopefully The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will continue to improve and give players a reason to stick with the game!

