Texas Chain Saw Massacre Update Going Live, Patch Notes Released

Texas Chain Saw Massacre fans have a new map to enjoy and much more.

The latest update for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is currently rolling out to players on console, with PC to follow. This is a fairly big one, as it gives players a free new map to enjoy, as well as two new characters available for purchase. While those are the biggest additions, the game's developers have also fixed a bunch of the game's issues, while rolling out some changes that fans have been looking forward to, including the removal of the game's controversial Leatherface requirement. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

PATCH NOTES

Fixed: Nancy's Trap Alerts

We have fixed an issue where Nancy's traps did not trigger any notifications

Fixed: Various Footstep Audio

The following audio issues have been fixed in this patch Footsteps from players in the tunnels can be heard above ground on Family House Phantom footsteps can be heard while standing in front of the Family House



Fixed: Translated Character Bios

We have fixed an issue where the character bios for Connie, Leland, Julie, Cook, and Sissy were not translating to players selected language

Fixed: Disappearing Ladder in Trophy Room

We have fixed an issue where a ladder in the Trophy Room on Nancy's House disappeared after using it

Fixed: Nancy's Trap Outlines

We have fixed an issue where Nancy's traps showed a hologram outline

Fixed: "I'm Comin' for Ya" Achievement

We have fixed an issue where the "I'm Comin' for Ya" achievement would unlock without meeting the requirements

Fixed: Various Execution Animations

The following execution animation issues have been fixed in this patch Victim's models ragdoll too early during Hitchhiker's "You Hear Me" execution Nancy's weapon isn't aligned with a Victim's neck during her "Road Kill" execution Victim's models ragdoll during the second hit of the Cook's "Stick it to Them" execution



Fixed: Various Johnny Animations

We have fixed an issue where Johnny's footprints would disappear abruptly when his special ability ends Footprints will now fade away over time We have fixed an issue where Johnny wasn't looking at the floor while using his special ability to follow victims footsteps



Fixed: Blood Reflection Flickering on Low Graphic Settings

We have fixed an issue where blood reflections flickered in the Gore Room on Family House when using the low graphic settings

Fixed: Mud Pile Asset Not Appearing

We have fixed an issue where mud piles were not appearing on the Family House map

Fixed: Inconsistent Range When Listening to Noise from Items

We have fixed an issue where there's an inconsistent hearing range when players went over the noise thresholds while searching for a lockpick or bone pile on Family House Now, when too much noise is made when grabbing a lockpick or searching a bone pile, the range the sound can be heard is consistent between the two



Fixed: Various Audio Issues

The following audio issues have been fixed in this patch Various ambient noises on Nancy's house ending abruptly Sound occlusion is the same for a closed and open garage door Passing the noise threshold when collecting a bone scrap could be heard through the ground Audio missing in the "Recording the Saw" behind the scenes unlockables Audio from outside cuts off when inside the Barn on Family House near the front road Audio for the gates on Slaughterhouse cannot be heard



Fixed: Spectating Lockpicking Audio

We have fixed an issue where players would hear a loud boom sound when spectating a teammate completing the lockpicking minigame

Fixed: Voice Chat Drops in Lobby and Match

We have fixed an issue where voice chat isn't functional in both the lobby and during a match when using 'push to talk' and 'on' settings

Fixed: Family Stun Locked After Close Encounter and Sneak Attack

We have fixed an issue where if a Family member is sneak attacked after losing a close encounter they were stun locked and unable to attack or interact with the environment for the rest of the match

Fixed: Camera Angles and Crawl Spaces

We have fixed an issue where the camera would focus on the character's leg when a Victim player stands up after going through a crawl space

Fixed: Character Ability XP Gain

We have fixed an issue where players would see -1 for their character ability as well as showing that no XP had been gained

Fixed: Text Chat Not Working in Lobby Chat When Using Mouse

We have fixed an issue where text chat would not work when clicking the text box with a mouse

Fixed: Intro Crawl Text Issues

The following intro crawl issues have been fixed in this patch Crawl text does not play when starting up The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Crawl text would cut off too early



Fixed: "No valid user ID yet" Error

We have fixed an issue with the LogBBQCore: Error: UBBQGameInstance::FetchAndLoadPlayerStats – No valid user ID yet showing up in the logs

Fixed: Various Crashes

The following crashes have been fixed in this patch Game would crash when a Family member reconnects to a match after disconnecting and being sneak attacked Server would crash if Danny was a playable victim in a match Game would crash after X-ing out of the title or using ALT F4



Fixed: Executed Victims Appear Alive in Spectator Mode

We have fixed an issue when a Victim disconnects and gets executed, upon rejoining, the victim appears alive in spectator mode

Fixed: Invalid Credentials Error After 1 Hour of Gameplay

We have fixed an issue where some players would receive an Invalid Credentials Error after playing continuously for over 1 hour

Fixed: Foliage Popping In and Out on Family House

We have fixed an issue where some foliage and environmental assets would pop in and out, potentially exposing hiding Victims

Fixed: Victims Unable to Move After Traversing Ladder on Family House

We have fixed an issue where if a victim drops down the ladder in the Blood Bathroom on the Family House map and climbs up it again, they would get stuck when reaching the top

Fixed: Family House Assets Being Climbable

The following climbable objects issues have been fixed in this patch Players able to climb over a Blood Bucket in Leatherface's Lair Players able to climb over a chair in the Side Garden Tunnel



Fixed: Players Getting Stuck on a Door

We have fixed an issue where players would get stuck between the door and assets next to the walls in Basement Storage on Family House

Fixed: Safe Spot – Silencing Nugget on Family House

We have fixed an issue where if a victim stabs the Nugget near the Windmill at a certain angle, they would land on top of the wooden box asset rendering them unhittable

Fixed: Bottle Clipping into a Health Potion on Family House

We have fixed an issue where a bottle was clipping into a health potion in the Sitting Room

Fixed: Blood on Family Members – Family House

We have fixed an issue where blood on Family members appears golden in the corner of the Bone Room

Fixed: Blacked Out Newspaper Texture

We have fixed an issue where the newspaper on the floor of the Bathroom on the Gas Station map has a blacked out texture

Fixed: Car Battery on Gas Station

We have fixed an issue where the car battery in the Backfield area was misaligned with the car

Fixed: Stuck Spots on Gas Station Map

The following stuck spots on Gas Station have been fixed in this patch Players would get stuck on a mattress in the House Basement while crouching Players would get stuck on wooden pallets when silencing Nugget at a certain angle in the Compound area Players would get stuck on a log in the Compound area



Fixed: Lighting Issues on Gas Station

The following lighting issues have been fixed in this patch Lighting in the Kitchen area appeared to flicker and be pixelated during the Day variant Kitchen area lighting caused shadows to flicker on the walls Light leaks in the Kitchen area when traversing the gap from the Kitchen to the Living Room Lights flicker on the wall in the Barn area



Fixed: Players Floating on Gas Station Map assets

The following floaty bits have been fixed in this patch Players would appear to be floating on the branches in the Exterior area near the Road Exit Players appeared to be floating while sprinting against the edge of the stair railing in Leatherface's Lair



Fixed: Surface Collision Missing on Gas Station

We have fixed an issue where the surface collision on the Main Road area is missing and players would sink into the road textures

Fixed: Illogical Hiding Spot on Gas Station

We have fixed an issue where Victims would be hidden in a spot in the Exterior area next to the Workshop, despite it being exposed and well lit on the day variant

Night variant is logical and unchanged due to the shadows present in that spot

Fixed: Shadows Fading on Foliage and Trees

We have fixed an issue where shadows appeared to fade in when running towards foliage and trees on Family House Map

Fixed: Light Bleeding from Leatherface's Chainsaw

We have fixed an issue when Leatherface's chainsaw sparks from hitting a metal object, those sparks could be seen under the walls

Fixed: Lighting Issues on Slaughterhouse

The following Slaughterhouse lighting issues have been fixed in this patch Lighting was illogical on the wall and roof of the Slaughterhouse corridor Lighting was illogical in the Meat Inspection area



Fixed: Incorrect Location Name on Nancy's House

We have fixed an issue where a room was labeled as 'Exterior' between the North Tunnel and Trophy Room

Fixed: Bone and Skull Clipping on Slaughterhouse

We have fixed an issue where the bone and skulls of a barricade were clipping into the wall in the West Tunnel

Fixed: Stuck Spots on Slaughterhouse

The following Slaughterhouse stuck spots have been fixed in this patch Players would get stuck on the mattress in the Garage area Cook and Hitchhiker would get stuck in the wall if a fuse didn't spawn in the Cutting Room



Fixed: Invisible Collision in Bushes on Slaughterhouse

We have fixed an issue where there is an invisible collision on the bushes outside of the Garage area

Fixed: Various Textures

The following texture issues have been fixed in this patch Texture of a rusty metal sheet in the South Tunnel on Slaughterhouse appeared as transparent on one side Textures loaded in slowly on low settings at the beginning of a match



Fixed: 'Face Grinder' Execution Not Present

We have fixed an issue where the 'Face Grinder" execution was not present in the execution selection menu

Fixed: Stamina Boost Regeneration when a Victim Disconnects

We have fixed an issue where stamina regeneration boosts for all Victim players close to a Victim who disconnects

Fixed: Engine.ini File Edits to Remove Foliage

We have fixed an issue where players were able to change the engine.ini files to remove and adjust foliage

Those files have been strengthened to combat exploitive player behavior

Fixed: Victims Bypass a Fence to Collect a Bone Scrap on Gas Station

We have fixed an issue where Victim players were able to travel to the opposite side of the fence near the Garden Shed to collect a bone scrap

Fixed: Disconnection Exploit

We have fixed an issue where players would disconnect from the internet while moving in order to not receive damage from attacks, break chase, create a distraction, or to scare victims out of hiding spots

Disconnected players will now stay in place upon disconnection

Fixed: Door Slamming Dead Victims for XP

We have fixed an issue where Family players could repeatedly door slam a dead victim for XP if executed in a doorway

Fixed: Players Gaining 2x XP with Spectator Mode

We have fixed an issue where players were granted XP twice when they immediately left spectator mode after entering it

Fixed: Audio Bug with Fuse Door Slam

Fixed an audio issue that made the fusebox door slam sound not trigger

Fixed: XP Earned Despite Disconnect

We fixed an issue that would cause Family members to not earn kill XP if the Victim disconnects during the execution

Fixed: Redirect to Platform Store

Fixed an issue causing the link to the store page not to function on some platforms

Fixed: Party Voice Chat

We resolved and issue that would cause voice chat not to work properly for some party members

Fixed: Spectator Camera Drag

Improved responsiveness of camera switching between spectating different Victims

Fixed: Push To Talk Stuck

Fixed an issue that would cause the voice chat to be stuck open even when PTT is selected

This issue occurred most when exiting the pause menu

Fixed: Various Minor UI/HUD Issues

The following UI/HUD issues are fixed in this patch Typo corrected in Victim Condition Level 3 Part of Spectator UI remaining visible in pause menu Network Error box that cannot be closed without restarting Fixed placeholder text in loading screen tip Missing "MAX" level indicator when reaching level 99 Victim portrait corners are darkened when escaped or disconnected



Fixed: Various Minor UI Issues

The following UI issues are fixed in this patch

Unlockable videos stuttering on some platforms



Rebinding keys causes skill tree video to not show button icons



Keyboard not showing on certain platforms in certain modes



Entering spectator mode sometimes removes button functions



Several visual bugs in ability tree menu



Freezing briefly when exiting skill tree fullscreen mode



Performance mode option showing on inapplicable platforms



Placeholder videos on some platforms in unlockables



Placeholder text in Saboteur perk description



Loss of function if party hosts starts matchmaking while others are in menus



Party leader disconnecting while on menu does not disband party



This refers to main menu disconnect, such as due to outage or interruption, not leaving a match intentionally





The party should disband here, so that they are not stuck





The bug caused certain party members to be stuck in party



Player level showing 0 after a disconnect



Delay in character and map icons updating after returning to lobby post match



Text typos in end user license agreement



Missing executions in menu



Native platform invite missing in custom lobbies



Hitchhiker's Bloody Skin missing from cosmetics menu



Invite delay if attempting to invite too quickly after creating a custom lobby

Fixed: Strength Attribute Description

Strength attribute description now includes barging doors as affected by Strength

Fixed: Missing Localizations

Fixed a few missing localizations for text in menu headings, etc.

Fixed: Hitchhiker 3 Trap Instant Kill

We have fixed an issue that allowed the Hitchhiker to place 3 traps next to each other, resulting in instant kills of Victims

Fixed: Spectator/Camera Issues

We have fixed the following spectator and camera related issues When switching to Victim in basement to spectate, camera becomes displaced Delay going into spectator mode



Fixed: Chat and Scoreboard Soft Lock

We have fixed an issue that would cause the game to lock up if chat was opened while viewing the scoreboard

Fixed: Slaughterhouse Out of Bounds

Fixed an issue that would allow users to climb a fence and exit the Slaughterhouse map into unplayable areas

Fixed: Saboteur Perk and Fusebox

We have fixed the Saboteur perk to now affect the fusebox, as is stated in the perk description

Fixed: Right Shift Rebind

You can now properly rebind the right shift key

Fixed: Chat Key Rebind

You can now rebind the chat key

Fixed: New Character Unlocks

Fixed an issue that would prevent players from purchasing new characters on certain platforms

Fixed: Party Invite Unavailable

This issue was causing issues inviting players when different cross play settings were being used

This issue would lock up follow up invites, even if settings were changed

Fixed: Visual Bug with Character Levels

We fixed a visual bug that would not show a fully maxed out character as having a full (yellow) progress bar

Fixed: Visual Bug with Earned Skill Points

We fixed a visual bug that would show "total sp earned" from custom lobbies

Skill Points are not earned in custom lobbies

Fixed: Temp White Box for Player Icon

This fix is for a white placeholder box for player's icons while they are joining a custom lobby

Fixed: No Sell and Leatherface Revved Up Attack

We have fixed an issue causing No Sell to not properly trigger when being hit by a revved up chainsaw

Fixed: Extra Drip Perk Fix

This issue caused the Extra Drip effect to never end if a Victim was healed by a teammate while healing themselves

This perk will still pop in healing events, but no longer gets stuck on

Fixed: Choose Flight Stutters

Resolved an issue causing a stutter or laggy appearance when using Choose Flight

Fixed: FPS Drops when Returning to Main Menu

We have fixed an issue causing an FPS drop when returning to the main menu from the skill tree and cosmetics screen

Fixed: Flickering Leaves

Fixed an issue where some leaves would flicker and flash when certain settings are used

Fixed: Failed To Join Party Reinvite

We have fixed an issue that would prevent a player from being reinvited if they failed an invite due to any network error

Fixed: Next Match Dropping Party

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause the party to exit to main menu despite party leader selecting "Next Match"

Fixed: Connection Issues Disabling Party Creation

We have fixed an issue that would lock up party creation due to intermittent connection issues

Fixed: Connection Issues Disabling Matchmaking

We have fixed an issue that would lock up matchmaking due to intermittent connection issues occurring when creating a party

Fixed: Next Match Join Lobby Solo

An issue that would cause a party member to abandon their group when selecting "Next Match" has been fixed

Fixed: Custom Lobby Failed to Launch

We have fixed an issue that would disband a custom lobby group if timer reaches zero

Fixed: Nancy's House Car Collision

Fixed an invisible collision near a car in the junkyard section of Nancy's House

Fixed: Nancy Cosmetic Descriptions

Fixed some placeholder text on Nancy's cosmetic options

Fixed: Leatherface Concept Art Unlockable

Fixed the description for the Leatherface Concept Art

Fixed: Nicotero Leatherface Volume – Crawl Space Destruction

The volume of the Nicotero saw was too loud on crawl space destructions

The volume for this interaction has been lowered to match

Fixed: Windows Key Rebind

Fixed an issue that allowed rebinding of the Windows key

Fixed: Alt Key Rebind on Some Key Setups

Fixed an issue that allowed rebinding of the Alt key

Fixed: Character Blacked Out on Some Platforms/Builds

The team has resolved some issues that would cause elements to be blacked out on some platforms/builds

Fixed: Grandpa Perks Unequip

Fixed Grandpa perks so that they stay equipped from match to match

Fixed: Missing Foliage

We have fixed an issue that would result in missing foliage during the end game scene on some platforms

Fixed: Haptic Feedback Inconsistent

The team has fixed the haptic feedback so it is more consistent

Fixed: No Sell Disabled After Being Trapped

Fixed an issue that would make No Sell not function as intended after stepping in a Hitchhiker trap

Fixed: Multiple XP Events

The following XP events have been fixed Recovering Health Above 50 appears when healing is canceled Nancy's ability not rewarding XP appropriately Danny's is awarded tampering XP when it shouldn't be No XP is awarded when Danny inspects and it should be Recovering Health Above 50 is triggered when no healing is used All Victims Killed triggering despite not killing all Victims XP is awarded twice for killing at the gallows



Fixed: Well Interaction Lock

Fixed an issue that would lock interactions if a Victim tries to use a well after stepping in a Hitchhiker trap

Fixed: Well Connection Disruption

An issue that would cause a character to get stuck if connection is unstable when using a well has been fixed

Fixed: Missing Voice Lines

Added in the missing voice lines for when a Victim exceeds noise thresholds in minigames

Fixed: Victim Stamina Bonus

We have fixed an issue that was awarding a stamina bonus to Victims incorrectly

Fixed: Blood Trails

We have matched up the Victim blood trails across platforms

Fixed: Grandpa Perks UI

An issue has been fixed that caused the Grandpa perk icon to not be highlighted as active if the level has been skipped by excess feeding

Fixed: Car Crawl Stuck

Fixed an issue that would cause a Victim to become stuck if they crawl through a car and step in a Hitchhiker trap

Fixed: Trap Bypass

We have fixed an issue where Victims could bypass a trap if placed too closely to a traversal

Fixed: Hunt Not Canceling Properly

Johnny's Hunt ability should cease when the hunted Victim is executed

This has been fixed so that the ability functions as intended

Fixed: Sonny Ability and Minigames

We have fixed an issue that would silence the minigame audio if Sonny's ability is active

Fixed: Skill Tree Resets

The skill tree issue causing it to reset unintentionally has been fixed

Fixed: Leatherface Connection Disruption

We have fixed an issue that would make Leatherface unresponsive if connection is interrupted during a destruction event

Fixed: Tourniquet Fixed

The Tourniquet perk is now fixed and will no longer stay active indefinitely if two health items are used consecutively

We have also fixed an issue with Tourniquet where connection interruptions would make the perk active indefinitely

Fixed: Victim Noise Marker and Hiding Spots

Fixed an issue where the noise indicator would not stick to Victims after bursting out of hiding spots

This is related to the change that pings stick to Victims when making noise

Fixed: Must Have Been the Wind

We have fixed the perk Must Have Been the Wind to function with the new design change to noise generation

This is related to the change that pings stick to Victims when making noise

Fixed: Twinkle Toes

We have fixed the perk Twinkle Toes to function with the new design change to noise generation

This is related to the change that pings stick to Victims when making noise

Fixed: Quick Exit

Fixed the Quick Exit perk (Danny) so it no longer resets crawl space opening progress if Family member leaves proximity

Fixed: Spotter

We have fixed an issue with the Spotter perk that would increase the range unintentionally

Fixed: Second Wind

Fixed the perk Second Wind to function as described

Fixed: Efficient Backstabber

Efficient Backstabber will now work when stabbing Grandpa

Fixed: Fusebox Cursor Issues

We have fixed an issue that would lock up a cursor on screen after completing the fusebox puzzle

Fixed: Nicotero Blood Splatter

Fixed an issue where the Nicotero Leatherface shirt would not get any blood on it when executing Victims

Fixed: Leatherface Door Destruction

If Leatherface starts the animation of destroying a door with his saw, it can no longer be opened during the animation

This issue was caused by another Family member opening the door just after Leatherface selects to destroy it, resulting in overlap

Fixed: Leatherface Missing Idle Animation

Fixed the missing idle animation after Leatherface overheats his saw and after an overhead attack

Previously, Leatherface would appear still, without his usual idle

Fixed: Ladders and Hands

Fixed an issue where hands would not appear properly aligned with ladders when in use

Fixed: Victim Restraints

Fixed an issue where if a Victim is hit before getting out of their restraints, they would fall, then pop back up into the restraints

Now, if hit before escaping restraints, Victim will fall normally and stay free

Fixed: Trapped Victim Gate Bypass

Fixed an issue where a Victim could bypass locked doors and gates by becoming incapacitated by a Hitchhiker trap

Fixed: Hitchhiker Trap Collection

We have fixed an issue where the Hitchhiker could not collect traps if they were too close to certain interaction items like ladders and doors

Fixed: Victims, Incapacitations, and Hiding Spots

Fixed a really weird bug where if a Victim uses a hiding spot and exits due to incapacitation, then a second Victim does the same thing on the same hiding spot, the first Victim instantly dies

To the one person who might have experienced this, you're welcome

Fixed: Sissy Stun Lock

We have fixed an issue where Sissy would become permanently stunned if hit by a Victim exiting a hiding spot

Fixed: Grandpa Detection

Fixed and issue where Grandpa would detect Victims who are moving inaccurately at higher levels

This issue was detecting Victims for smaller amounts of time at higher Grandpa levels

Fixed: Victim Traversal Lock

We have fixed an issue where Victims would get stuck in the traversal animation on gaps when entering the gap at the same time they are snared by barbed wire (Nancy)

Fixed: Ghost Victim in North Cell

Fixed an issue where a Victim who escaped from the driveway exit would have their character model appear in the North Cell on Family House

Fixed: Invincible Victim in Crawl Space

We have fixed an issue where Victims would be invincible if connection is interrupted while they traverse a crawl space

Fixed: Safe Window Jumps

Fixed an issue where a Victim would not take accurate damage if connection is interrupted when jumping through a window

Fixed: Torn Apart Execution Audio

We have fixed an issue that caused the Torn Apart execution for Johnny to have no audio

Fixed: Unlock Tool Alignment

Fixed the alignment of the unlock tool on certain doors when Victims are picking the lock

Fixed: Healing While Disconnecting

Fixed an issue that would lock up a Victim player if they experience connection issues during healing an ally

Fixed: Stuck In Animations

Fixed an issue where a player would become locked in interaction animations if connection is interrupted

Fixed: Locked on Valve Pickup

Fixed an issue where a player would become locked up if experiencing connection issues while gathering a valve handle

Fixed: Leatherface Carry

Fixed an issue where Victims who have disconnected cannot be carried by Leatherface

Fixed: Grapple Disconnects

Fixed an issue where the grapple animation would persist if the player disconnects and rejoins

Fixed: Victim Attacked While Disconnected

Fixed an issue where if a Victim is disconnected while interacting with a minigame, then attacked, they cannot move when rejoining the session

Fixed: Camera Control

Fixed an issue where players would lose camera control if experiencing connection interruption during the restraints minigame

Fixed: Valve progress and Rejoin

Fixed a discrepancy in the valve progress shown to players who disconnect and rejoin

Fixed: Loading Screen Loop

Fixed an issue with an infinite loading screen/title screen loop if a player accepts an invite while in certain menus and tutorials

Fixed: Cook Idle Crash

Fixed an issue where Cook being kicked for idle would crash the game for the Cook player

Fixed: Cook Gas Station Crash

Fixed an issue where Cook player would experience a game crash on load in to the Gas Station map

Fixed: Gallows Spectate Crash

Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the player is spectating a Victim being killed on gallows and exits to the main menu

Fixed: Healing Traps

We have fixed an issue with the damage modifier for Hitchhiker traps that would unintentionally heal Victims

This upgrade to the Trap ability will now function as described in game

Fixed: Camera On Johnny

Fixed an issue with the camera becoming misplaced on Johnny after he steps on an active cattle grid with his ability active

Fixed: Restraints Animation

We have fixed an issue with the animation for the restraints minigame for the female Victims that would appear as if they were detached halfway through the minigame

Fixed: Scaling Issues

Fixed an issue with scaling on certain platforms and systems

Fixed: Frame Rate Issues in Basement

Fixed an issue that would cause an inconsistent frame rate in the basement, near Leatherface spawn

Fixed: Loud Leatherface Feet

Fixed an issue that would make Leatherface's footsteps sound too loud at longer distances

Fixed: Stuck Spots on Family House

The following stuck spots on Family House have been fixed in this patch Victims become stuck on the bushes in front of the Family House Family become stuck if feeding Grandpa on the bone room side



Fixed: So Close

Fixed the So Close achievement/trophy so that it will not pop if the fusebox escape door is closed

Fixed: Turning Off the Valve

Fixed a bug that would allow Family to turn off the pressure valve too quickly by using their ability while interacting with the valve handle

Changed: Character Outlines when Making Noise

We have changed how character outlines function when triggering noise makers Players who make noise will now have a red noise outline attached to them for a few seconds Making noise with bonecharms, Nuggets, bone piles, door slams, and toolboxes will be affected, sliding metal doors will not This is intended to incentivize stealthy play



Changed: Mute All Option

We have added the option to quickly mute all players in a lobby

Changed: Auto Crouch Toggle

We have added the option to toggle auto crouch on or off

The option can be found in the "Input" section of the options menu

Changed: Nancy's House Valve Tank Locations

The team has incorporated feedback from the Slaughterhouse map to improve Nancy's House

Changed: Victim Abilities at Match Start

Victim abilities will now start the match with a 60 second cooldown

Changed: Hitchhiker Traps and Pressure Valves

We have removed the safe zone in front of the pressure valve so that the Hitchhiker can trap the device

Changed: Gas Station Smoke Room

We have added a gate to the smoke room exit

We have also closed the gap between the smoke room and the side room

Changed: Hiding Invite Codes

We have made invite codes able to be hidden

This should help reduce unwanted sharing of the codes

Changed: Valve Pressurizing After Close

When Family closes the valve, it will now build pressure back up, reducing Victim progress towards the gate opening

Changed: Variable Lobby Timer

We have changed the behavior of the lobby timer, depending on how many players have hit "ready"

If 5 out of 7 players in a lobby hit "ready" the lobby timer will drop to 30 seconds

Changed: Grandpa Awakened Cut Scene

We have removed the Grandpa Awakened cut scene

It has been replaced with a simple banner notification to inform players

Changed: Leatherface Requirement

We have removed the requirement for Leatherface in every match

This change does not affect anything other than the requirement

Maps, barricades, and Family spawns are unchanged

Changed: Gas Station Fuse and Fusebox Spawns

We have changed the spawn locations for some fuses on Gas Station

We have changed a few spawns for the fusebox itself as well

This should help prevent scenarios where a fuse spawns near a fusebox

Changed: Character Bio Localization

We have updated and fixed some of the localizations on character bios

Tuned: Cook's Seek Ability Consumption

We have adjusted the consumption rate for the Cook's Seek ability

His ability should now drain while searching for noises

His ability should now continue to drain while focusing on sounds

Tuned: Map Weighting in Backend

We have opened up controls on the backend to adjust map weighting

Example: we can now make Nancy's House weighted above the others

This can help make maps come up in rotation more or less frequently, depending on setting

Tuned: Various Telemetry Data Events

Telemetry data can help the team balance the game as deigned

This will help us more accurately balance parameters based on data

We have also disabled some unneeded events to preserve performance

The following parameters can now be tracked more accurately Specific character and specific noise trigger Time spent matchmaking Time spent in lobby Time spent in match Customization elements and popularity Platform details for network error events Match abandoned Family disabling fusebox Perk levels at match start Ability levels at match start



Tuned: Gallows Kill XP

We have raised the XP earned for a gallows kill above the standard XP for an execution

We have added a notification for the gallows kill when earned

Tuned: Nicotero Saw Volume

We have adjusted the volume for the Nicotero Saw

The volume of the saw has been increased to bring it more in line with the default saw

Tuned: Cook Tags Duration

We have adjusted the Cook's Seek ability tags duration

This is a reduction of the amount of time Victims will stay tagged

Tuned: Johnny Sprint Attack

We have further tuned Johnny's lunge when attacking and sprinting

This brings him more in line with the other Family members

Tuned: Cook's Seek Counter

We have adjusted the Seek ability to not detect Victims who are crouched and moving slowly

Tuned: Nancy's Ability and Spotting Bonus

Refined the spotted a Victim bonus to be more accurate when Nancy activates her ability, to avoid potential spam/XP farm

Tuned: Wake Up Grandpa

We have adjusted the threshold for waking up Grandpa

It should now require slightly more noise to wake Grandpa up on the Victim side

Auto wake up events will still wake him up normally

Tuned: Johnny's Hunt Counter

We have adjusted the Hunt ability to not detect Victims who are crouched and moving slowly

Tuned: Slaughterhouse Balance

We have made various changes to Slaughterhouse in order to balance the map accordingly Valve pressure tanks moved upstairs and out of the basement Moved valve handle pickup locations to be further from the tanks Slaughterhouse building door can now have a padlock added to it Added Nuggets to the Slaughterhouse building Added Nuggets to the Facilities building



Tuned: Base Sensitivity Defaults

We have made minor tweaks to the base control sensitivity

Tuned: Prey Drive and Cook's Seek

Previously, Cook could activate the Prey Drive perk by simply hovering over a Victim

Now, Cook will need to fully spot the Victim for Prey Drive to activate

Tuned: Pins and Needles Perk

We have tweaked the Pins and Needles perk for Nancy to be more in line with other perks that feature a percent chance to keep an item

Tuned: Security Pins Tuning

We have adjusted the Security Pins perk to only affect Cook's padlocks

Tuned: Slaughterhouse Escape Volumes

We have brought the escape volumes in towards the cattle grids on Slaughterhouse escape gates to limit trolling

Tuned: Well Jump I-Frames

Previously, Victims could be hit multiple times on their way into a well, creating various issues

Now, being hit on the way into a well will only damage the Victim once and then force them into the well

Tuned: Adjusted Haptic Feedback

We have reduced the haptic feedback slightly to not feel so excessive

It will be interesting to see if this update will give players a reason to stick with The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, or an incentive for lapsed fans to come back. Online games like this can only thrive if people have a reason to stick around, and it seems the developers are listening to players to find areas where things can be improved. Hopefully, there will be a lot more new content added to the game in the coming months!

