Texas Chain Saw Massacre Update Going Live, Patch Notes Released
Texas Chain Saw Massacre fans have a new map to enjoy and much more.
The latest update for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is currently rolling out to players on console, with PC to follow. This is a fairly big one, as it gives players a free new map to enjoy, as well as two new characters available for purchase. While those are the biggest additions, the game's developers have also fixed a bunch of the game's issues, while rolling out some changes that fans have been looking forward to, including the removal of the game's controversial Leatherface requirement. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:
PATCH NOTES
Fixed: Nancy's Trap Alerts
We have fixed an issue where Nancy's traps did not trigger any notifications
Fixed: Various Footstep Audio
-
The following audio issues have been fixed in this patch
Footsteps from players in the tunnels can be heard above ground on Family House
Phantom footsteps can be heard while standing in front of the Family House
-
Fixed: Translated Character Bios
We have fixed an issue where the character bios for Connie, Leland, Julie, Cook, and Sissy were not translating to players selected language
Fixed: Disappearing Ladder in Trophy Room
We have fixed an issue where a ladder in the Trophy Room on Nancy's House disappeared after using it
Fixed: Nancy's Trap Outlines
We have fixed an issue where Nancy's traps showed a hologram outline
Fixed: "I'm Comin' for Ya" Achievement
We have fixed an issue where the "I'm Comin' for Ya" achievement would unlock without meeting the requirements
Fixed: Various Execution Animations
-
The following execution animation issues have been fixed in this patch
Victim's models ragdoll too early during Hitchhiker's "You Hear Me" execution
Nancy's weapon isn't aligned with a Victim's neck during her "Road Kill" execution
Victim's models ragdoll during the second hit of the Cook's "Stick it to Them" execution
-
Fixed: Various Johnny Animations
-
We have fixed an issue where Johnny's footprints would disappear abruptly when his special ability ends
Footprints will now fade away over time
We have fixed an issue where Johnny wasn't looking at the floor while using his special ability to follow victims footsteps
-
Fixed: Blood Reflection Flickering on Low Graphic Settings
We have fixed an issue where blood reflections flickered in the Gore Room on Family House when using the low graphic settings
Fixed: Mud Pile Asset Not Appearing
We have fixed an issue where mud piles were not appearing on the Family House map
Fixed: Inconsistent Range When Listening to Noise from Items
-
We have fixed an issue where there's an inconsistent hearing range when players went over the noise thresholds while searching for a lockpick or bone pile on Family House
Now, when too much noise is made when grabbing a lockpick or searching a bone pile, the range the sound can be heard is consistent between the two
Fixed: Various Audio Issues
-
The following audio issues have been fixed in this patch
Various ambient noises on Nancy's house ending abruptly
Sound occlusion is the same for a closed and open garage door
Passing the noise threshold when collecting a bone scrap could be heard through the ground
Audio missing in the "Recording the Saw" behind the scenes unlockables
Audio from outside cuts off when inside the Barn on Family House near the front road
Audio for the gates on Slaughterhouse cannot be heard
-
Fixed: Spectating Lockpicking Audio
We have fixed an issue where players would hear a loud boom sound when spectating a teammate completing the lockpicking minigame
Fixed: Voice Chat Drops in Lobby and Match
We have fixed an issue where voice chat isn't functional in both the lobby and during a match when using 'push to talk' and 'on' settings
Fixed: Family Stun Locked After Close Encounter and Sneak Attack
We have fixed an issue where if a Family member is sneak attacked after losing a close encounter they were stun locked and unable to attack or interact with the environment for the rest of the match
Fixed: Camera Angles and Crawl Spaces
We have fixed an issue where the camera would focus on the character's leg when a Victim player stands up after going through a crawl space
Fixed: Character Ability XP Gain
We have fixed an issue where players would see -1 for their character ability as well as showing that no XP had been gained
Fixed: Text Chat Not Working in Lobby Chat When Using Mouse
We have fixed an issue where text chat would not work when clicking the text box with a mouse
Fixed: Intro Crawl Text Issues
-
The following intro crawl issues have been fixed in this patch
Crawl text does not play when starting up The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
Crawl text would cut off too early
-
Fixed: "No valid user ID yet" Error
We have fixed an issue with the LogBBQCore: Error: UBBQGameInstance::FetchAndLoadPlayerStats – No valid user ID yet showing up in the logs
Fixed: Various Crashes
-
The following crashes have been fixed in this patch
Game would crash when a Family member reconnects to a match after disconnecting and being sneak attacked
Server would crash if Danny was a playable victim in a match
Game would crash after X-ing out of the title or using ALT F4
-
Fixed: Executed Victims Appear Alive in Spectator Mode
We have fixed an issue when a Victim disconnects and gets executed, upon rejoining, the victim appears alive in spectator mode
Fixed: Invalid Credentials Error After 1 Hour of Gameplay
We have fixed an issue where some players would receive an Invalid Credentials Error after playing continuously for over 1 hour
Fixed: Foliage Popping In and Out on Family House
We have fixed an issue where some foliage and environmental assets would pop in and out, potentially exposing hiding Victims
Fixed: Victims Unable to Move After Traversing Ladder on Family House
We have fixed an issue where if a victim drops down the ladder in the Blood Bathroom on the Family House map and climbs up it again, they would get stuck when reaching the top
Fixed: Family House Assets Being Climbable
-
The following climbable objects issues have been fixed in this patch
Players able to climb over a Blood Bucket in Leatherface's Lair
Players able to climb over a chair in the Side Garden Tunnel
-
Fixed: Players Getting Stuck on a Door
We have fixed an issue where players would get stuck between the door and assets next to the walls in Basement Storage on Family House
Fixed: Safe Spot – Silencing Nugget on Family House
We have fixed an issue where if a victim stabs the Nugget near the Windmill at a certain angle, they would land on top of the wooden box asset rendering them unhittable
Fixed: Bottle Clipping into a Health Potion on Family House
We have fixed an issue where a bottle was clipping into a health potion in the Sitting Room
Fixed: Blood on Family Members – Family House
We have fixed an issue where blood on Family members appears golden in the corner of the Bone Room
Fixed: Blacked Out Newspaper Texture
We have fixed an issue where the newspaper on the floor of the Bathroom on the Gas Station map has a blacked out texture
Fixed: Car Battery on Gas Station
We have fixed an issue where the car battery in the Backfield area was misaligned with the car
Fixed: Stuck Spots on Gas Station Map
-
The following stuck spots on Gas Station have been fixed in this patch
Players would get stuck on a mattress in the House Basement while crouching
Players would get stuck on wooden pallets when silencing Nugget at a certain angle in the Compound area
Players would get stuck on a log in the Compound area
-
Fixed: Lighting Issues on Gas Station
-
The following lighting issues have been fixed in this patch
Lighting in the Kitchen area appeared to flicker and be pixelated during the Day variant
Kitchen area lighting caused shadows to flicker on the walls
Light leaks in the Kitchen area when traversing the gap from the Kitchen to the Living Room
Lights flicker on the wall in the Barn area
-
Fixed: Players Floating on Gas Station Map assets
-
The following floaty bits have been fixed in this patch
Players would appear to be floating on the branches in the Exterior area near the Road Exit
Players appeared to be floating while sprinting against the edge of the stair railing in Leatherface's Lair
-
Fixed: Surface Collision Missing on Gas Station
We have fixed an issue where the surface collision on the Main Road area is missing and players would sink into the road textures
Fixed: Illogical Hiding Spot on Gas Station
We have fixed an issue where Victims would be hidden in a spot in the Exterior area next to the Workshop, despite it being exposed and well lit on the day variant
Night variant is logical and unchanged due to the shadows present in that spot
Fixed: Shadows Fading on Foliage and Trees
We have fixed an issue where shadows appeared to fade in when running towards foliage and trees on Family House Map
Fixed: Light Bleeding from Leatherface's Chainsaw
We have fixed an issue when Leatherface's chainsaw sparks from hitting a metal object, those sparks could be seen under the walls
Fixed: Lighting Issues on Slaughterhouse
-
The following Slaughterhouse lighting issues have been fixed in this patch
Lighting was illogical on the wall and roof of the Slaughterhouse corridor
Lighting was illogical in the Meat Inspection area
-
Fixed: Incorrect Location Name on Nancy's House
We have fixed an issue where a room was labeled as 'Exterior' between the North Tunnel and Trophy Room
Fixed: Bone and Skull Clipping on Slaughterhouse
We have fixed an issue where the bone and skulls of a barricade were clipping into the wall in the West Tunnel
Fixed: Stuck Spots on Slaughterhouse
-
The following Slaughterhouse stuck spots have been fixed in this patch
Players would get stuck on the mattress in the Garage area
Cook and Hitchhiker would get stuck in the wall if a fuse didn't spawn in the Cutting Room
-
Fixed: Invisible Collision in Bushes on Slaughterhouse
We have fixed an issue where there is an invisible collision on the bushes outside of the Garage area
Fixed: Various Textures
-
The following texture issues have been fixed in this patch
Texture of a rusty metal sheet in the South Tunnel on Slaughterhouse appeared as transparent on one side
Textures loaded in slowly on low settings at the beginning of a match
-
Fixed: 'Face Grinder' Execution Not Present
We have fixed an issue where the 'Face Grinder" execution was not present in the execution selection menu
Fixed: Stamina Boost Regeneration when a Victim Disconnects
We have fixed an issue where stamina regeneration boosts for all Victim players close to a Victim who disconnects
Fixed: Engine.ini File Edits to Remove Foliage
We have fixed an issue where players were able to change the engine.ini files to remove and adjust foliage
Those files have been strengthened to combat exploitive player behavior
Fixed: Victims Bypass a Fence to Collect a Bone Scrap on Gas Station
We have fixed an issue where Victim players were able to travel to the opposite side of the fence near the Garden Shed to collect a bone scrap
Fixed: Disconnection Exploit
We have fixed an issue where players would disconnect from the internet while moving in order to not receive damage from attacks, break chase, create a distraction, or to scare victims out of hiding spots
Disconnected players will now stay in place upon disconnection
Fixed: Door Slamming Dead Victims for XP
We have fixed an issue where Family players could repeatedly door slam a dead victim for XP if executed in a doorway
Fixed: Players Gaining 2x XP with Spectator Mode
We have fixed an issue where players were granted XP twice when they immediately left spectator mode after entering it
Fixed: Audio Bug with Fuse Door Slam
Fixed an audio issue that made the fusebox door slam sound not trigger
Fixed: XP Earned Despite Disconnect
We fixed an issue that would cause Family members to not earn kill XP if the Victim disconnects during the execution
Fixed: Redirect to Platform Store
Fixed an issue causing the link to the store page not to function on some platforms
Fixed: Party Voice Chat
We resolved and issue that would cause voice chat not to work properly for some party members
Fixed: Spectator Camera Drag
Improved responsiveness of camera switching between spectating different Victims
Fixed: Push To Talk Stuck
Fixed an issue that would cause the voice chat to be stuck open even when PTT is selected
This issue occurred most when exiting the pause menu
Fixed: Various Minor UI/HUD Issues
-
The following UI/HUD issues are fixed in this patch
Typo corrected in Victim Condition Level 3
Part of Spectator UI remaining visible in pause menu
Network Error box that cannot be closed without restarting
Fixed placeholder text in loading screen tip
Missing "MAX" level indicator when reaching level 99
Victim portrait corners are darkened when escaped or disconnected
-
Fixed: Various Minor UI Issues
The following UI issues are fixed in this patch
Unlockable videos stuttering on some platforms
Rebinding keys causes skill tree video to not show button icons
Keyboard not showing on certain platforms in certain modes
Entering spectator mode sometimes removes button functions
Several visual bugs in ability tree menu
Freezing briefly when exiting skill tree fullscreen mode
Performance mode option showing on inapplicable platforms
Placeholder videos on some platforms in unlockables
Placeholder text in Saboteur perk description
Loss of function if party hosts starts matchmaking while others are in menus
Party leader disconnecting while on menu does not disband party
This refers to main menu disconnect, such as due to outage or interruption, not leaving a match intentionally
The party should disband here, so that they are not stuck
The bug caused certain party members to be stuck in party
Player level showing 0 after a disconnect
Delay in character and map icons updating after returning to lobby post match
Text typos in end user license agreement
Missing executions in menu
Native platform invite missing in custom lobbies
Hitchhiker's Bloody Skin missing from cosmetics menu
Invite delay if attempting to invite too quickly after creating a custom lobby
Fixed: Strength Attribute Description
Strength attribute description now includes barging doors as affected by Strength
Fixed: Missing Localizations
Fixed a few missing localizations for text in menu headings, etc.
Fixed: Hitchhiker 3 Trap Instant Kill
We have fixed an issue that allowed the Hitchhiker to place 3 traps next to each other, resulting in instant kills of Victims
Fixed: Spectator/Camera Issues
-
We have fixed the following spectator and camera related issues
When switching to Victim in basement to spectate, camera becomes displaced
Delay going into spectator mode
-
Fixed: Chat and Scoreboard Soft Lock
We have fixed an issue that would cause the game to lock up if chat was opened while viewing the scoreboard
Fixed: Slaughterhouse Out of Bounds
Fixed an issue that would allow users to climb a fence and exit the Slaughterhouse map into unplayable areas
Fixed: Saboteur Perk and Fusebox
We have fixed the Saboteur perk to now affect the fusebox, as is stated in the perk description
Fixed: Right Shift Rebind
You can now properly rebind the right shift key
Fixed: Chat Key Rebind
You can now rebind the chat key
Fixed: New Character Unlocks
Fixed an issue that would prevent players from purchasing new characters on certain platforms
Fixed: Party Invite Unavailable
This issue was causing issues inviting players when different cross play settings were being used
This issue would lock up follow up invites, even if settings were changed
Fixed: Visual Bug with Character Levels
We fixed a visual bug that would not show a fully maxed out character as having a full (yellow) progress bar
Fixed: Visual Bug with Earned Skill Points
We fixed a visual bug that would show "total sp earned" from custom lobbies
Skill Points are not earned in custom lobbies
Fixed: Temp White Box for Player Icon
This fix is for a white placeholder box for player's icons while they are joining a custom lobby
Fixed: No Sell and Leatherface Revved Up Attack
We have fixed an issue causing No Sell to not properly trigger when being hit by a revved up chainsaw
Fixed: Extra Drip Perk Fix
This issue caused the Extra Drip effect to never end if a Victim was healed by a teammate while healing themselves
This perk will still pop in healing events, but no longer gets stuck on
Fixed: Choose Flight Stutters
Resolved an issue causing a stutter or laggy appearance when using Choose Flight
Fixed: FPS Drops when Returning to Main Menu
We have fixed an issue causing an FPS drop when returning to the main menu from the skill tree and cosmetics screen
Fixed: Flickering Leaves
Fixed an issue where some leaves would flicker and flash when certain settings are used
Fixed: Failed To Join Party Reinvite
We have fixed an issue that would prevent a player from being reinvited if they failed an invite due to any network error
Fixed: Next Match Dropping Party
Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause the party to exit to main menu despite party leader selecting "Next Match"
Fixed: Connection Issues Disabling Party Creation
We have fixed an issue that would lock up party creation due to intermittent connection issues
Fixed: Connection Issues Disabling Matchmaking
We have fixed an issue that would lock up matchmaking due to intermittent connection issues occurring when creating a party
Fixed: Next Match Join Lobby Solo
An issue that would cause a party member to abandon their group when selecting "Next Match" has been fixed
Fixed: Custom Lobby Failed to Launch
We have fixed an issue that would disband a custom lobby group if timer reaches zero
Fixed: Nancy's House Car Collision
Fixed an invisible collision near a car in the junkyard section of Nancy's House
Fixed: Nancy Cosmetic Descriptions
Fixed some placeholder text on Nancy's cosmetic options
Fixed: Leatherface Concept Art Unlockable
Fixed the description for the Leatherface Concept Art
Fixed: Nicotero Leatherface Volume – Crawl Space Destruction
The volume of the Nicotero saw was too loud on crawl space destructions
The volume for this interaction has been lowered to match
Fixed: Windows Key Rebind
Fixed an issue that allowed rebinding of the Windows key
Fixed: Alt Key Rebind on Some Key Setups
Fixed an issue that allowed rebinding of the Alt key
Fixed: Character Blacked Out on Some Platforms/Builds
The team has resolved some issues that would cause elements to be blacked out on some platforms/builds
Fixed: Grandpa Perks Unequip
Fixed Grandpa perks so that they stay equipped from match to match
Fixed: Missing Foliage
We have fixed an issue that would result in missing foliage during the end game scene on some platforms
Fixed: Haptic Feedback Inconsistent
The team has fixed the haptic feedback so it is more consistent
Fixed: No Sell Disabled After Being Trapped
Fixed an issue that would make No Sell not function as intended after stepping in a Hitchhiker trap
Fixed: Multiple XP Events
-
The following XP events have been fixed
Recovering Health Above 50 appears when healing is canceled
Nancy's ability not rewarding XP appropriately
Danny's is awarded tampering XP when it shouldn't be
No XP is awarded when Danny inspects and it should be
Recovering Health Above 50 is triggered when no healing is used
All Victims Killed triggering despite not killing all Victims
XP is awarded twice for killing at the gallows
-
Fixed: Well Interaction Lock
Fixed an issue that would lock interactions if a Victim tries to use a well after stepping in a Hitchhiker trap
Fixed: Well Connection Disruption
An issue that would cause a character to get stuck if connection is unstable when using a well has been fixed
Fixed: Missing Voice Lines
Added in the missing voice lines for when a Victim exceeds noise thresholds in minigames
Fixed: Victim Stamina Bonus
We have fixed an issue that was awarding a stamina bonus to Victims incorrectly
Fixed: Blood Trails
We have matched up the Victim blood trails across platforms
Fixed: Grandpa Perks UI
An issue has been fixed that caused the Grandpa perk icon to not be highlighted as active if the level has been skipped by excess feeding
Fixed: Car Crawl Stuck
Fixed an issue that would cause a Victim to become stuck if they crawl through a car and step in a Hitchhiker trap
Fixed: Trap Bypass
We have fixed an issue where Victims could bypass a trap if placed too closely to a traversal
Fixed: Hunt Not Canceling Properly
Johnny's Hunt ability should cease when the hunted Victim is executed
This has been fixed so that the ability functions as intended
Fixed: Sonny Ability and Minigames
We have fixed an issue that would silence the minigame audio if Sonny's ability is active
Fixed: Skill Tree Resets
The skill tree issue causing it to reset unintentionally has been fixed
Fixed: Leatherface Connection Disruption
We have fixed an issue that would make Leatherface unresponsive if connection is interrupted during a destruction event
Fixed: Tourniquet Fixed
The Tourniquet perk is now fixed and will no longer stay active indefinitely if two health items are used consecutively
We have also fixed an issue with Tourniquet where connection interruptions would make the perk active indefinitely
Fixed: Victim Noise Marker and Hiding Spots
Fixed an issue where the noise indicator would not stick to Victims after bursting out of hiding spots
This is related to the change that pings stick to Victims when making noise
Fixed: Must Have Been the Wind
We have fixed the perk Must Have Been the Wind to function with the new design change to noise generation
This is related to the change that pings stick to Victims when making noise
Fixed: Twinkle Toes
We have fixed the perk Twinkle Toes to function with the new design change to noise generation
This is related to the change that pings stick to Victims when making noise
Fixed: Quick Exit
Fixed the Quick Exit perk (Danny) so it no longer resets crawl space opening progress if Family member leaves proximity
Fixed: Spotter
We have fixed an issue with the Spotter perk that would increase the range unintentionally
Fixed: Second Wind
Fixed the perk Second Wind to function as described
Fixed: Efficient Backstabber
Efficient Backstabber will now work when stabbing Grandpa
Fixed: Fusebox Cursor Issues
We have fixed an issue that would lock up a cursor on screen after completing the fusebox puzzle
Fixed: Nicotero Blood Splatter
Fixed an issue where the Nicotero Leatherface shirt would not get any blood on it when executing Victims
Fixed: Leatherface Door Destruction
If Leatherface starts the animation of destroying a door with his saw, it can no longer be opened during the animation
This issue was caused by another Family member opening the door just after Leatherface selects to destroy it, resulting in overlap
Fixed: Leatherface Missing Idle Animation
Fixed the missing idle animation after Leatherface overheats his saw and after an overhead attack
Previously, Leatherface would appear still, without his usual idle
Fixed: Ladders and Hands
Fixed an issue where hands would not appear properly aligned with ladders when in use
Fixed: Victim Restraints
Fixed an issue where if a Victim is hit before getting out of their restraints, they would fall, then pop back up into the restraints
Now, if hit before escaping restraints, Victim will fall normally and stay free
Fixed: Trapped Victim Gate Bypass
Fixed an issue where a Victim could bypass locked doors and gates by becoming incapacitated by a Hitchhiker trap
Fixed: Hitchhiker Trap Collection
We have fixed an issue where the Hitchhiker could not collect traps if they were too close to certain interaction items like ladders and doors
Fixed: Victims, Incapacitations, and Hiding Spots
Fixed a really weird bug where if a Victim uses a hiding spot and exits due to incapacitation, then a second Victim does the same thing on the same hiding spot, the first Victim instantly dies
To the one person who might have experienced this, you're welcome
Fixed: Sissy Stun Lock
We have fixed an issue where Sissy would become permanently stunned if hit by a Victim exiting a hiding spot
Fixed: Grandpa Detection
Fixed and issue where Grandpa would detect Victims who are moving inaccurately at higher levels
This issue was detecting Victims for smaller amounts of time at higher Grandpa levels
Fixed: Victim Traversal Lock
We have fixed an issue where Victims would get stuck in the traversal animation on gaps when entering the gap at the same time they are snared by barbed wire (Nancy)
Fixed: Ghost Victim in North Cell
Fixed an issue where a Victim who escaped from the driveway exit would have their character model appear in the North Cell on Family House
Fixed: Invincible Victim in Crawl Space
We have fixed an issue where Victims would be invincible if connection is interrupted while they traverse a crawl space
Fixed: Safe Window Jumps
Fixed an issue where a Victim would not take accurate damage if connection is interrupted when jumping through a window
Fixed: Torn Apart Execution Audio
We have fixed an issue that caused the Torn Apart execution for Johnny to have no audio
Fixed: Unlock Tool Alignment
Fixed the alignment of the unlock tool on certain doors when Victims are picking the lock
Fixed: Healing While Disconnecting
Fixed an issue that would lock up a Victim player if they experience connection issues during healing an ally
Fixed: Stuck In Animations
Fixed an issue where a player would become locked in interaction animations if connection is interrupted
Fixed: Locked on Valve Pickup
Fixed an issue where a player would become locked up if experiencing connection issues while gathering a valve handle
Fixed: Leatherface Carry
Fixed an issue where Victims who have disconnected cannot be carried by Leatherface
Fixed: Grapple Disconnects
Fixed an issue where the grapple animation would persist if the player disconnects and rejoins
Fixed: Victim Attacked While Disconnected
Fixed an issue where if a Victim is disconnected while interacting with a minigame, then attacked, they cannot move when rejoining the session
Fixed: Camera Control
Fixed an issue where players would lose camera control if experiencing connection interruption during the restraints minigame
Fixed: Valve progress and Rejoin
Fixed a discrepancy in the valve progress shown to players who disconnect and rejoin
Fixed: Loading Screen Loop
Fixed an issue with an infinite loading screen/title screen loop if a player accepts an invite while in certain menus and tutorials
Fixed: Cook Idle Crash
Fixed an issue where Cook being kicked for idle would crash the game for the Cook player
Fixed: Cook Gas Station Crash
Fixed an issue where Cook player would experience a game crash on load in to the Gas Station map
Fixed: Gallows Spectate Crash
Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the player is spectating a Victim being killed on gallows and exits to the main menu
Fixed: Healing Traps
We have fixed an issue with the damage modifier for Hitchhiker traps that would unintentionally heal Victims
This upgrade to the Trap ability will now function as described in game
Fixed: Camera On Johnny
Fixed an issue with the camera becoming misplaced on Johnny after he steps on an active cattle grid with his ability active
Fixed: Restraints Animation
We have fixed an issue with the animation for the restraints minigame for the female Victims that would appear as if they were detached halfway through the minigame
Fixed: Scaling Issues
Fixed an issue with scaling on certain platforms and systems
Fixed: Frame Rate Issues in Basement
Fixed an issue that would cause an inconsistent frame rate in the basement, near Leatherface spawn
Fixed: Loud Leatherface Feet
Fixed an issue that would make Leatherface's footsteps sound too loud at longer distances
Fixed: Stuck Spots on Family House
-
The following stuck spots on Family House have been fixed in this patch
Victims become stuck on the bushes in front of the Family House
Family become stuck if feeding Grandpa on the bone room side
-
Fixed: So Close
Fixed the So Close achievement/trophy so that it will not pop if the fusebox escape door is closed
Fixed: Turning Off the Valve
Fixed a bug that would allow Family to turn off the pressure valve too quickly by using their ability while interacting with the valve handle
Changed: Character Outlines when Making Noise
-
We have changed how character outlines function when triggering noise makers
Players who make noise will now have a red noise outline attached to them for a few seconds
Making noise with bonecharms, Nuggets, bone piles, door slams, and toolboxes will be affected, sliding metal doors will not
This is intended to incentivize stealthy play
-
Changed: Mute All Option
We have added the option to quickly mute all players in a lobby
Changed: Auto Crouch Toggle
We have added the option to toggle auto crouch on or off
The option can be found in the "Input" section of the options menu
Changed: Nancy's House Valve Tank Locations
The team has incorporated feedback from the Slaughterhouse map to improve Nancy's House
Changed: Victim Abilities at Match Start
Victim abilities will now start the match with a 60 second cooldown
Changed: Hitchhiker Traps and Pressure Valves
We have removed the safe zone in front of the pressure valve so that the Hitchhiker can trap the device
Changed: Gas Station Smoke Room
We have added a gate to the smoke room exit
We have also closed the gap between the smoke room and the side room
Changed: Hiding Invite Codes
We have made invite codes able to be hidden
This should help reduce unwanted sharing of the codes
Changed: Valve Pressurizing After Close
When Family closes the valve, it will now build pressure back up, reducing Victim progress towards the gate opening
Changed: Variable Lobby Timer
We have changed the behavior of the lobby timer, depending on how many players have hit "ready"
If 5 out of 7 players in a lobby hit "ready" the lobby timer will drop to 30 seconds
Changed: Grandpa Awakened Cut Scene
We have removed the Grandpa Awakened cut scene
It has been replaced with a simple banner notification to inform players
Changed: Leatherface Requirement
We have removed the requirement for Leatherface in every match
This change does not affect anything other than the requirement
Maps, barricades, and Family spawns are unchanged
Changed: Gas Station Fuse and Fusebox Spawns
We have changed the spawn locations for some fuses on Gas Station
We have changed a few spawns for the fusebox itself as well
This should help prevent scenarios where a fuse spawns near a fusebox
Changed: Character Bio Localization
We have updated and fixed some of the localizations on character bios
Tuned: Cook's Seek Ability Consumption
We have adjusted the consumption rate for the Cook's Seek ability
His ability should now drain while searching for noises
His ability should now continue to drain while focusing on sounds
Tuned: Map Weighting in Backend
We have opened up controls on the backend to adjust map weighting
Example: we can now make Nancy's House weighted above the others
This can help make maps come up in rotation more or less frequently, depending on setting
Tuned: Various Telemetry Data Events
Telemetry data can help the team balance the game as deigned
This will help us more accurately balance parameters based on data
We have also disabled some unneeded events to preserve performance
-
The following parameters can now be tracked more accurately
Specific character and specific noise trigger
Time spent matchmaking
Time spent in lobby
Time spent in match
Customization elements and popularity
Platform details for network error events
Match abandoned
Family disabling fusebox
Perk levels at match start
Ability levels at match start
-
Tuned: Gallows Kill XP
We have raised the XP earned for a gallows kill above the standard XP for an execution
We have added a notification for the gallows kill when earned
Tuned: Nicotero Saw Volume
We have adjusted the volume for the Nicotero Saw
The volume of the saw has been increased to bring it more in line with the default saw
Tuned: Cook Tags Duration
We have adjusted the Cook's Seek ability tags duration
This is a reduction of the amount of time Victims will stay tagged
Tuned: Johnny Sprint Attack
We have further tuned Johnny's lunge when attacking and sprinting
This brings him more in line with the other Family members
Tuned: Cook's Seek Counter
We have adjusted the Seek ability to not detect Victims who are crouched and moving slowly
Tuned: Nancy's Ability and Spotting Bonus
Refined the spotted a Victim bonus to be more accurate when Nancy activates her ability, to avoid potential spam/XP farm
Tuned: Wake Up Grandpa
We have adjusted the threshold for waking up Grandpa
It should now require slightly more noise to wake Grandpa up on the Victim side
Auto wake up events will still wake him up normally
Tuned: Johnny's Hunt Counter
We have adjusted the Hunt ability to not detect Victims who are crouched and moving slowly
Tuned: Slaughterhouse Balance
-
We have made various changes to Slaughterhouse in order to balance the map accordingly
Valve pressure tanks moved upstairs and out of the basement
Moved valve handle pickup locations to be further from the tanks
Slaughterhouse building door can now have a padlock added to it
Added Nuggets to the Slaughterhouse building
Added Nuggets to the Facilities building
-
Tuned: Base Sensitivity Defaults
We have made minor tweaks to the base control sensitivity
Tuned: Prey Drive and Cook's Seek
Previously, Cook could activate the Prey Drive perk by simply hovering over a Victim
Now, Cook will need to fully spot the Victim for Prey Drive to activate
Tuned: Pins and Needles Perk
We have tweaked the Pins and Needles perk for Nancy to be more in line with other perks that feature a percent chance to keep an item
Tuned: Security Pins Tuning
We have adjusted the Security Pins perk to only affect Cook's padlocks
Tuned: Slaughterhouse Escape Volumes
We have brought the escape volumes in towards the cattle grids on Slaughterhouse escape gates to limit trolling
Tuned: Well Jump I-Frames
Previously, Victims could be hit multiple times on their way into a well, creating various issues
Now, being hit on the way into a well will only damage the Victim once and then force them into the well
Tuned: Adjusted Haptic Feedback
We have reduced the haptic feedback slightly to not feel so excessive
It will be interesting to see if this update will give players a reason to stick with The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, or an incentive for lapsed fans to come back. Online games like this can only thrive if people have a reason to stick around, and it seems the developers are listening to players to find areas where things can be improved. Hopefully, there will be a lot more new content added to the game in the coming months!
