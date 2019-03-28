Dark Horse Reveals ‘The Art of RAGE 2’

Bethesda Softworks, Avalanche Studios, and id Software will soon return to the world of RAGE later this year, bringing fans back to a gorgeous dystopian world full of unique and colorful characters. You can dive into even more of that world and its characters with a gorgeous new Art Book from Dark Horse Comics, fittingly titled The Art of RAGE 2. The collection features an array of art and assets from the development of the anticipated game, and while you can’t grab The Art of RAGE 2 just yet, you can get an exclusive look at the cover for the upcoming book below.

The Art of RAGE 2 will come in hardcover form and will feature numerous pieces of environmental art, concept art, and finished renders made during the development of the upcoming sequel. It will also feature commentary from Bethesda, Avalanche, and id Software, where you’ll learn more about the world, the guns, and the characters from the people who made them.

As you can see in the cover, the book and the game are going for a bold and colorful theme, and if you’re a fan of RAGE you’ll definitely want to give this a look.

You can check out the official description for The Art of RAGE 2 below.

“The Art of RAGE 2 delves into the riotous world of the Wasteland to examine the intensity and beauty of RAGE 2 in an extensive hardcover collection of art and commentary from the studios behind DOOM and Just Cause 3! Explore the split scenery of lush overgrowth and barren deserts through concept art and finished renders from across the incredible landscape of one of the most anticipated games of 2019. The Art of RAGE 2 details the game’s wide-open world, insane characters, and massive guns—all with exclusive commentary from the developers of the game.

The original RAGE hit in 2011 and featured an impressive display of graphical prowess from id Software at the time. The game was set in a post-apocalyptic future and put players in control of Nicholas Raine as he made his way through the wasteland, trying to survive what’s left of society as well as an organization known as The Authority. In RAGE 2 you will play the last Ranger roaming the Wasteland, and you can check out the official description below.

“In RAGE 2, you’ll dive headfirst into a dystopian world devoid of society, law, and order. You can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything. The game brings together two studio powerhouses – Avalanche Studios, masters of open world mayhem and id Software, creators of the first-person shooter – to deliver a carnival of carnage.

Humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule who remains with an iron fist. You are Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland. Robbed of your home and left for dead, you’ll tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling bloodthirsty gangs to find the tools and tech needed to take the fight to The Authority and crush their oppressive rule once and for all!”

The Art of RAGE 2 hits stores on September 17, 2019, for $39.99 and is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and your local comic shop. RAGE 2 hits consoles on May 14th.

Are you excited for RAGE 2? Let us know in the comments!

