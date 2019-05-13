The Avengers Project Could Release Before March 2020

During its latest earnings call, Square Enix teased something that has some fans of The Avengers Project hopeful that the game will release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC before the end of March 2020. More specifically, speaking to investors, Square Enix noted that it is planning to release multiple new titles this fiscal year, which runs from April 2019 to March 2020. Now, presumably, some of these releases will be mobile games, but could Crystal Dynamics upcoming Avengers game — codenamed The Avengers Project — be included? It’s possible.

Beyond mobile releases, Square Enix has three games slated for 2019 release: Babylon’s Fall from PlatinumGames (the makers of Bayoneta and NeiR: Automata), Battalion 1944 from Bulkhead Interactive, and Romancing SaGa 3 from an internal Square Enix studio. It’s possible these are the only three games releasing during this period, but Square Enix also has a lot of undated games in the pipeline that could join in as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For example, The Avengers Project, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Project Prelude Rune (Studio Istolia), a “AAA shooter” from the developers of Bullestorm, and a new game from the makers of Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Deck Nine) all have “TBA” release dates. That’s a lot of games unaccounted for, and surely at least one of these will release in 2019 or early 2020. But will The Avengers Project? Probably not, but, maybe.

The Avengers Project was announced back in January 2017. We were supposed to see and hear more about it in 2018, but that didn’t happen. Now we’re almost halfway through 2019, and still, nothing. The game has obviously been in some form of development for awhile now, but if it was releasing in the next 7-11 months, you’d think we would have seen and heard more of it by now. That said, E3 is right around the corner, so maybe it will finally be revealed then. And who knows, maybe we’ll get an early 2020 release window. It’s unlikely, but maybe if we all cross our fingers together it will happen.

For more news, media, and information on The Avengers Project, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. When do you think Square Enix’s Avengers game will release?

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!