The Dark Pictures: Little Hope Trailer Shows Off New Gameplay

Bandai Namco shared a new look at Little Hope this week, its next chapter in The Dark Pictures Anthology. This latest trailer shows off gameplay from Little Hope as players take control of a character named Andrew who’s voiced by and modeled after actor Will Poulter as Andrew and his companions explore the “Main Road” level of the game. It looks like this is from a pretty early part in the game since the group seems unaware for the most part of any supernatural happenings going on around them, but that of course changes by the end of the gameplay preview.

Little Hope, for those who are just now tuning into the narrative-based, decision-driven survival game, is the follow-up to the Man of Medan chapter in The Dark Pictures Anthology. Instead of being trapped on a ghost ship and trying to decipher the mysteries aboard that vessel, players are instead stuck in the town of Little Hope this time as an eerie fog creeps over the setting.

Like the typical decent into a horror movie’s setup, the group splits off from one another and starts exploring the misty surroundings. Andrew and the Ellen David-voiced Angela come across some sort of effigy and have a disagreement about what it might mean which leads to the first of the dialogue decisions we see players having to make. These sorts of decisions impact how the characters interact with one another and can change the course of the story, and based on the past games of this style from Supermassive Games, even the smallest, seemingly inconsequential decision can have an impact on the game and the fate of different characters.

Little Hope was previously scheduled to be released some time during the summer, but it’s since been delayed to Fall 2020 without a precise release date known. Like many other games and entertainment releases, its launch was delayed because of complications arising from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We have now been working successfully at home for some time, with the entire team committed to delivering the best possible games,” said Pete Samuels, CEO of Supermassive Games and executive producer on Little Hope. “With that in mind it rests with me to make the unfortunate announcement that Little Hope will be delayed past the Summer release already announced, now targeting Fall 2020.”

Expect to see more gameplay previews and insights into Little Hope as we move closer to getting an actual release date for the game.

