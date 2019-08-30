The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope’s Announcement Trailer Gives Off Serious Silent Hill Vibes

Supermassive Games — the developers behind Until Dawn — have announced the next entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology, which is a series of horror games all loosely related, but also all stand-alone games. The first one, Man of Medan, is set to launch tomorrow (Friday) on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And hidden in Man of Medan is a teaser for the second release in the series, dubbed Little Hope, which will also be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but not until 2020. When in 2020 hasn’t been divulged, but we could hear more about the title before the end of the year.

As for the teaser, it’s actually a brief teaser trailer, which gives off some pretty serious Silent Hill vibes, and as you can see, while it’s the same premise and gameplay mechanics of Man of Medan, it’s a new story, characters, and setting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As mentioned above, The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of stand-alone, branching cinematic horror games that feature multiplayer modes. Think Until Dawn, but with the option for multiple players. Below, you can read more about Man of Medan, which, again, is available tomorrow:

In Man of Medan, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister…Embark on a horrific journey aboard a ghost ship.Experience your terrifying story with a friend online or go for safety in numbers with up to five players offline. All playable characters can live or die. The choices you make will decide their fate. Who will you save? Don’t. Play. Alone.”

Depending on the platform, Man of Medan is currently coming in anywhere between 69 and 75 on Metacritic, which isn’t great, but not horrible. That said, Until Dawn is a 79 on Metacritic, which is better, but not amazing either. Despite this, it’s considered by many a cult-classic in the making, and is widely believed to be one of the best horror games of this generation. It was a game people weren’t super hot on at first, but over time the narrative began to change. In other words, maybe this will happen for The Dark Pictures Anthology.