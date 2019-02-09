‘The Division 2’ Offers Much More Replayability Than The First Game, Says Ubisoft

Tom Clancy’s The Division was a pretty good game until you beat its campaign and hit level 30. Once you hit this point in the game, the endgame as it’s often referred to as, there wasn’t really any compelling reason to continue to play it. And Ubisoft knows this, and is making sure the same mistake isn’t repeated with the March-bound sequel.

Speaking to Edge Magazine, Ubisoft Massive Lead Designer Keith Evans explained that he and the team learned a lot from making and shipping and supporting the first game, including that for long-term multiplayer games like The Division, there needs to be much more endgame replayability.

“It’s definitely been a journey,” said Evans. “I joined the team a little bit before the launch of the first game, so I was involved in leading the design on contributions to endgame over all three years. And the main lesson we’ve learned is that players kind of devour content. So the biggest thing that we’ve done design wise on The Division 2 is to start with that mindset. It’s not just about that level 1-30 journey, it’s not just about reclaiming this beautiful 1:1 version of a city. It’s about making sure there’s a ton of interesting things to discover, and that the world is much more replayable once you hit endgame”

Evans continued, talking about the game’s new eight player PvE raids:

“[Raids are] totally different to what we did in the first game. I can say that it’s something we’ve been working on for a long time. It’s not at the level of a mission, where it’s just about upping the intensity – we want this to be something that even players who own the best gear have to jump in and really discover.”

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is in development for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and poised to release worldwide on March 15. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

