PlayStation Website Update Has Caught the Attention of The Elder Scrolls 6 Fans

A new update from the PlayStation Blog has caught the attention of gamers looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6. Right now, to celebrate the end of the year, the official PlayStation Blog is running reader polls for Game of the Year Awards. Included within these awards is a category for Most Anticipated Game, and one of the nominees is The Elder Scrolls 6, which not only hasn't been announced for PS5, but is a Bethesda game, and of course, Microsoft will soon own Bethesda after their ZeniMax Media deal goes through.

At the moment of publishing, neither Bethesda nor Microsoft have confirmed one way or another if The Elder Scrolls 6 will come to PlayStation platforms. Many have assumed the game will not come to PS5, PS4, or any PlayStation platform, like just about every game from Microsoft, doesn't. However, others have assumed an exception will be made for The Elder Scrolls 6 and some of Bethesda's other big games. Meanwhile, here and there, Bethesda itself has suggested that its games won't be console exclusive to Xbox, but rather run best on Xbox or be timed exclusives.

While Microsoft has been stubbornly cryptic about the subject, PlayStation including the game in the Most Anticipated category in its PlayStation Blog end-of-the-year awards could be telling, or at least that's the line of thinking with the speculation that this may be a subtle nod to the game is coming to PlayStation platforms.

That said, for now, this is just speculation. However, it does seemingly confirm that at least right now Sony hasn't been alerted that the game won't be coming to PlayStation platforms, because, if that was the case, it wouldn't be included, much like Halo Infinite isn't despite being a highly anticipated game.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Bethesda, Sony, and Microsoft -- have not commented on this bit of speculation making the rounds in gaming circles, such as Reset Era. It's unlikely this will change, as all have a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to speculation, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story.

The Elder Scrolls VI has been announced, but there's currently no word of a release date, a release window, or platforms. For more coverage on the game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here.