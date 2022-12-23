Elder Scrolls 6 Fans Upset Over Release News

Some Elder Scrolls fans looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6 aren't very happy with some new information about the game's release. Since Microsoft acquired Bethesda it's been fairly dodgy about what Bethesda games will and will not be exclusive. Of course, there wouldn't be question marks over exclusivity if there weren't recent multi-platform releases from Xbox and if its leadership didn't make the aforementioned non-committal and vague remarks. At the center of all of this has been The Elder Scrolls 6, the most prominent upcoming Bethesda game and the one that will burn the most if it doesn't come to other consoles.

This brings us to this week, where Microsoft's response to the FTC lawsuit of its Activision-Blizzard acquisition notes that "Xbox anticipates that three future [Bethesda] titles... will be exclusive to Xbox and PCs." The games are then listed, but redacted, which means all we know about them is that they will be "primarily single-player games." Naturally, many are assuming The Elder Scrolls 6 is one of these games. And naturally many aren't pleased by this possibility.

Microsoft has filed a response to the FTC’s lawsuit challenging the Activision acquisition. In the response, Microsoft admits that “Xbox anticipates that three future [Bethesda] titles…will be exclusive to Xbox and PCs” 👀 these will be primarily single player games pic.twitter.com/HWzLBbtdfT — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 23, 2022

For now, all we still have is speculation. Xbox hasn't made Elder Scrolls 6 exclusivity -- or lack thereof -- clear, despite being asked multiple times about it. And there's not much incentive for it to do so. Speculation is free marketing and plans can change over time so it's wise to keep them private for as long as possible. If the game is going to be Xbox exclusive there's a benefit in getting this information to those that still have to make a decision between PS5 and Xbox Series X. That said, with the game years away, it's very possible Xbox Game Pass will be on PS5 by then, and thus The Elder Scrolls 6 will be on PS5. This circles back to the point that plans change and why it's prudent to keep your cards close to your chest until it's necessary to reveal them.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on the ongoing speculation about Elder Scrolls 6's potential Xbox exclusivity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.