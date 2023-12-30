The Finals Player Divided Over Controversial Advantage Some Players Have

The Finals is one of the most popular free-to-play and online games right now, but not everyone playing it is very happy with the current state of the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S game. To this end, PC players, in particular, are currently divided over a controversial exploit involving controllers that some players are able to take advantage of to get the upper hand on the competition.

If you follow The Finals discourse on Twitter, you will know some controller players in The Finals are enabling stick drift in the Steam settings to have aim assist enabled regardless of whether or not they have stick drift. Of course, if you are using a mouse and keyboard, you don't get this aim assist, which puts you at a disadvantage compared to those using this exploit on controller. Of course, this doesn't apply to console users, just PC users using a controller.

"Seems like an exploit to me," writes popular streamer, Hunter, of the issue. "I don't blame people for using a feature in the settings, but I do think games should take note of how a setting like this can be used to exploit your aim assist."

"Controller shouldn't have aim assist in the first place, they need to add gyro if they want controller to be a viable input that's fair, and even then imo, the inputs should be separated in ranked play," adds a second popular streamer, Infamous. "It's almost 2024 guys. Controllers should not be meta in an FPS game."

Some controller players in The Finals are getting backlash as they are enabling stick drift in Steam settings to always have aim assist enabled. Something that is also done in Apex Legends



Do you think this is unfair or should be allowed? pic.twitter.com/7JCjhJJRbl — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 29, 2023

Of course, when it comes to first-person shooters, mouse and keyboard is usually going to be the better input compared to controllers, but depending on the level of aim assist, controllers can be competitive, and sometimes even better. That said, when it comes to The Finals, it's a tough claim to say controller is the better of the two inputs, even with this exploit. As always though, feel free to get involved and weigh in on the debate with a comment. Does The Finals need to address this exploit?