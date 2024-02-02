HeroQuest Core Board Game Is 65% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The classic HeroQuest board game was released in 1989 by Milton Bradley, earning a cult status in the years that followed. Now owned by Hasbro / Avalon Hill, a new version of the game made a triumphant return with a wildly successful Haslab croundfunding campaign and a retail release in 2021 that included Kellar's Keep and Return of the Witch Lord expansion packs. That was followed by The Frozen Horror expansion, a Rogue Heir of Elethorn character collection, The Mage of the Mirror expansion, the first new-to-retail expansion Rise of the Dread Moon, Path of the Wandering Monk and, most recently, Prophecy of Telor and Spirit Queen's Torment expansions.

However, you can't enjoy any of these expansions without the core Game System, which is on sale here on Amazon and here at GameStop for only $47.48, which is a whopping 65% off the list price and an all-time low by a mile. This deal is likely to sell out / disappear quickly, so jump on it while you can. Note that many of the expansions are also on sale here on Amazon.

Details about the Prophecy of Telor and Spirit Queen's Torment Quest Packs can be found below followed by information on previous expansions. You can find them here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth priced at $33.99 each. Note that US shipping is currently free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+.

HeroQuest Prophecy of Telor Quest Pack ($33.99): "Players traverse through 13 quests to reveal the secrets surrounding the Talisman of Lore and the prophecy of Telor. Though the wizard Melar vanished long ago, it is known that he had been experimenting with vile Dread magic-alas, in his disappearance, all that could be found was the Talisman of Lore. Playing as one of HeroQuest's brave heroes, players must enter the maze of Melar and put an end to whatever foul machinations are at play!"

HeroQuest Spirit Queen's Torment Quest Pack ($33.99), "Players embark on 14 thrilling quests. The elven sage Silvana, brilliant diviner and ally of Mentor, has been experiencing visions of spirits surrounding her beloved late apprentice, Nelath, a Spirit Talker slain by Zargon. Playing as one of HeroQuest's brave heroes, players must enter the Wyvern Keep and end whatever vile plot has disturbed Nelath's eternal slumber-before a fate worse than death befalls her."

HeroQuest Path of the Wandering Monk introduces male and female Monk hero options to the game with 2 miniatures, a scroll, and 7 game cards, including 4 double-sided ability cards with Elemental Style combat techniques based on the elements of Wind, Earth, Water, and Fire. The scroll also mentions The World's End Tournament seeking warriors to "heed the call & test your mettle for glory and gold". You can order Path of the Wandering Monk here on Amazon now for $14.99.

From the official description: "Know not the path, but the reason you walk it." Walk in the wise Monk hero's shoes and expand your HeroQuest adventure with the Path of the Wandering Monk figures! The graceful Monk hero is a student of unarmed combat techniques formed in reverence to the 4 elements. When you play as this hero, you lack the ability to use metal armor and shields, but you may wield daggers, crossbows, handaxes, shortswords, and staffs. This collector's edition item includes 2 highly detailed Monk figures with powers and skills not seen in HeroQuest characters. It also includes 7 game cards and a scroll."

As noted, the HeroQuest Rise of the Dread Moon Quest Pack was the first new-to-retail expansion since the game's return. It is available here on Amazon priced at $34.80 (23% off). The HeroQuest Rise of the Dread Moon expansion will take players on an all-new adventure that introduces new tactics for heroes to overcome. It also features brand new monster types with never-before-seen spells and abilities. It will conclude the Elethorn saga first experienced in The Mage of the Mirror Quest Pack.

From the official description:

"The dramatic story of treachery and unrest in the elven kingdom continues in this HeroQuest Rise of the Dread Moon expansion! As a brave knight, you're challenged to finally free Elethorn from the clutches of Zargon. Embark on dangerous quests, as you seek the aid of the Cadre of the Raven's Veil to help stop Zargon's forces of Dread from destroying the kingdom. Navigate through a dark labyrinth of waterways, an underground city, and more perilous locations. But be wary—for Zargon's forces grow ever stronger with the rise of the Dread Moon! Immerse yourself in the adventure with 10 daring quests, stunning artwork, 29 detailed miniatures, and full-color tiles. Requires HeroQuest Game System to play (sold separately)."

HeroQuest was a popular line of dungeon-crawling board games released in the 1980s. The game's core game system allowed a dungeon master to build their own dungeon, challenging players as they descended into a castle or dungeon to complete various quests. The quests were often part of an overarching story, and players could use the items they gained in quests on future expeditions. Hasbro stopped producing expansions for HeroQuest in 1992, although a video game based the board game came out in 1994. In September 2020, Hasbro obtained the trademark for HeroQuest (which was also used for an unrelated tabletop RPG) from Chaosium, paving the way for the game's official re-launch.

"In the Avalon Hill HeroQuest Game System Tabletop Board Game, heroes work together to complete epic quests, find treasures and defeat the forces of evil. This semi-cooperative board game has one player taking on the role of Zargon, the Game Master, while 4 mythical heroes – Barbarian, Dwarf, Elf, and Wizard--team up in their quest for adventure in a maze of monsters and eerie dark dungeons. Players can immerse themselves in the fantasy with the stunning artwork, and 65+ detailed miniatures. The game comes with 14 quests, and has limitless replayability because players can also build their own quests and create their own stories. Gather friends together for an exciting night of tabletop gameplay in an epic battle of good and evil. The game is for 2-5 players, ages 14 and up."