The ‘Kingdom Hearts’ Keyblade Umbrella Has Been Fully Unveiled

Last week Disney launched a Kingdom Hearts Keyblade umbrella, and we think it’s safe to say that most fans were never so excited about an umbrella in their entire life. However, the design was first listed as a rendering, so we didn’t really get a good look at it. That changed today with the addition of official images of the final product, and it looks even more glorious than we expected.

If you got your pre-order in, it looks like you will be very happy when it arrives on your doorstep this May. If not, you can pre-order the Kingdom Hearts Keyblade umbrella right here for $37.99 with free shipping. Reserve one now if you want to get yours in time for the spring rainy season, because there’s a good chance the first batch will sell out and the release date will be pushed back.

As noted previously, the Keyblade handle on the umbrella looks like the Kingdom Key D (Keyblade of the Realm of Darkness), though it might not be based on a specific Keyblade. It also includes a canopy with a Kingdom Hearts design featuring Sora, Goofy, Riku, Donald Duck, and Kairi. The sleeve includes a strap and the phrase “May Your Heart Be Your Guiding Key” from the games.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The synopsis reads:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

