The Last of Us 2 Abby Actress Wants to Return to Role

The actress who played Abby in The Last of Us Part II would love to return to the role in a future game, despite some of the reactions to the character. Abby was a new character introduced in The Last of Us Part II and much to the surprise of players, she is one of the main protagonists and the antagonist. Players primarily play as Ellie in the first half of the game, but do play a large portion of the second half as Abby. Players had a very strong reaction to her because within the first hour or two of the game, she kills Joel, the beloved protagonist of the first game. Many were taken aback by Naughty Dog's decision to kill this character off the jump and conflicted about how it was handled, since Abby had barely any screen time at that point. Her decision is explained later in the game, but it didn't stop players from feeling a hatred toward Abby, especially since they don't really get to get their revenge which some found unsatisfying.

However, despite the controversy with Abby, actress Laura Bailey told ComicBookMovie.com she wants to go back to that role in a future installment of The Last of Us. She acknowledged the "drama" surrounding the role, but noted how much the character meant to her. Bailey also noted that she is really excited about the upcoming HBO series which received its first trailer last month.

"I would definitely go back to her," said Bailey. "I know there was a lot of drama and response to her character, but it was one of the most influential roles I've had in my life. I would 100% go back to play more Abby if the opportunity came up. The series looks amazing and I cannot wait to see more of it."

As of right now, Naughty Dog has yet to directly confirm whether or not The Last of Us 3 is in the cards whatsoever. Creative director Neil Druckmann confirmed in 2021 that an outline of The Last of Us 3 has already been written, but they weren't currently working on developing it. Given the immense success of the first two games, it's hard to imagine Naughty Dog doesn't circle back to Abby and Ellie's stories, but it remains to be seen.

