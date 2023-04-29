The Last of Us Creators Show Off Matching Tattoos After Season 1's Success

HBO recently released all episodes of the first season of their live-action adaptation of their hit video game franchise, The Last of Us, and it's safe to say that it was a hit. When The Last of Us was released, it made its debut as the second-best premiere on their network in the last ten years, and it has already been renewed for a second season. Creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin are gearing up to film the second season sooner rather than later, and they are also celebrating the success of The Last of Us Season 1 in a way that they previously teased. While speaking with Deadline at an event for the series, the duo revealed that they got matching tattoos in celebration of the first season.

You can check out the tattoos below.

Because Season 1 of #TheLastOfUs was a massive success, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann got matching tattoos… What will they do next for Season 2? pic.twitter.com/3szByOWoC7 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 29, 2023

Mazin, the Emmy-winning creator of HBO's Chernobyl, produced The Last of Us alongside Druckmann, the creator behind the hit video game series. In an interview earlier this year, the writer said The Last of Us is the "greatest" video game story ever told. "It's an open-and-shut case: this is the greatest story that has ever been told in video games," Mazin said in an interview with Empire Magazine. "[Joel and Ellie] didn't shoot anything out of their eyeballs. They were just people. And that, in and of itself, is remarkably rare in games. The fact that they kept it so grounded, and really made you feel – I had never experienced anything like it, and I've been playing video games since 1977."

Joining Pascal (Joel) and Ramsey (Ellie) include Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Original game stars Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, having played the part of Ellie and Joel in both video games, are also set to appear.

All episodes of The Last of Us are now streaming on HBO Max. The show's first season was nine episodes in total and rolled out on a weekly basis.

