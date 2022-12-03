The Last of Us HBO TV Show Finally Reveals Ellie's Mom

The latest trailer for HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us gives us our first look at Ellie's mom. The Last of Us is a very rich, layered game that elevates its great characters with thoughtful writing. Everyone has their own unique, tragic backstory which helps the player really understand the way that they are and their motivations for their actions. However, Joel is the main protagonist of the first game so we are much more in tune with what has happened in his life than Ellie. We get a glimpse of her life as she talks more about her past and the Left Behind DLC offers some great insight, but generally, we only have snippets.

However, it looks like the upcoming HBO series will reveal more about her. The new trailer for HBO's The Last of Us reveals Ellie's mom, played by Ashley Johnson who played Ellie in the video game series. Ellie's mom, Anna, is only heard about in the series and never explicitly seen. It was leaked earlier this year that Johnson would play Ellie's mom, but further details were scarce. The trailer reveals a shot of Anna giving birth to Ellie, indicating we will get flashbacks to Ellie's childhood even before Left Behind. It's unclear how much of this we will see, but it's just one of the ways that the show is expanding on the games to make it new and fresh for everyone including longtime fans of the games.

The original actor for Joel, Troy Baker, also appears in the show so familiar faces and voices will be popping up all over the show. As of right now, we have no idea how much new content will be in the series. It looks like a pretty faithful adaptation of the series, but clearly it's being used to expand on the story and world in a very interesting way.

The Last of Us premieres on HBO on January 15th, 2023. What other new things do you want to see in the show? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.