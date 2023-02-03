The Last of Us Star Bella Ramsey Teases Their Hopes and Fears for Season 2

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part II, which will almost certainly be adapted fairly closely in the second season of the show.

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has revealed their hopes and slight concerns for the second season of the HBO series. The Last of Us is one of the most commercially and critically successful games of the last decade, partially to how much people engaged with the story and characters. The first game is one hailed as one of the best stories in gaming by many and paved the way for an incredibly risky and controversial sequel. With the immediate success of the first season of the show, HBO greenlit a second season of The Last of Us that's expected to adapt the aforementioned second game.

Ellie actor Bella Ramsey revealed on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast what they're most excited to see and do in the second season, which will likely be far more Ellie-centric. Ramsey noted that although they haven't played the second game, they've seen an edit of all of Ellie and Dina's scenes and is looking forward to bringing that to life. Ramsey also pointed out that Ellie and Joel's relationship is far more complex in the second game and is excited by that as well as the violence that ensues as a result of all of that. However, Ramsey admitted they're nervous about being without Pedro Pascal for a lot of that story given Joel is killed off in the first hour or two of the game.

Bella Ramsey on playing Ellie in Season 2 and beyond in #TheLastOfUsHBO pic.twitter.com/IEiaIruqGY — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) February 2, 2023

As of right now, we have no idea how the second season will be handled. Will Joel be killed off in the first episode just after fans really started to get attached to him? It's risky, possibly even riskier for a general audience on TV. However, Naughty Dog found a way to keep Joel's presence in the second game by including a number of really powerful flashbacks, so it can be assumed that he'll still be in the second season in a notable capacity.

