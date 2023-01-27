HBO's The Last of Us Renewed for Season 2

HBO's The Last of Us has been renewed for a second season, the company announced this week. This renewal of the show based off the hit game of the same name comes just two episodes into Season 1 with a third episode planned for this coming Sunday. It also follows stellar reviews for the show both on a critic and general audience level with many praising it as the best video game adaptation of all time.

A PlayStation Productions project that landed on HBO Max with Chernobyl's Craig Mazin and The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann in charge of the show, HBO's The Last of Us stars famed actors such as Pedro Pascal who plays Joel and Bella Ramsey who plays Ellie. Druckmann responded to the Season 2 news by saying he was "humbled" and was looking forward to the new season.

"I'm humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie's journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations," said executive producer Neil Druckmann. "Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!"

The journey continues. #TheLastOfUs will return for another season on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/FQNG6vhk1d — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 27, 2023

Though we're only several episodes into The Last of Us Season 1 which consists of nine episodes total, viewers who played through The Last of Us already have an idea of what's coming in the next couple of releases even if some small changes are being made here and there. Assuming that the current season wraps up with the end of the first game, the next one will then likely focus on The Last of Us Part 2. People already suspect an actress for Abby, a character from Part 2, has been chosen, though considering how today marks the first time anything official has been said about a second season, there's no telling what the plans are for Season 2.

Episodes of HBO's The Last of Us air every Sunday, though there's no indication at this time as to when Season 2's filming or release will happen.

This story is developing...