The Last of Us Actress Bella Ramsey Jokes About Pedro Pascal's Poor Gaming Skills

Even though Pedro Pascal might be one of the stars of HBO's upcoming TV adaptation of The Last of Us, it sounds like he might not be all that good at playing video games. This is something that Pascal himself has made no qualms about in the past, so it's not like he's pretending to be something that he isn't. That being said, Pascal's co-star of The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey, has now publicly joked about him and his lack of "gaming skillz."

In a recent interaction on social media today, a fan implored Ramsey to make her co-star Pascal play through the entirety of The Last of Us. Within the past month, Pascal confirmed that he's never actually played the game for himself, which he didn't see to be as a negative thing. Ramsey ended up responding to the fan and said that it's something she would like to convince him to do, but it's just not possible because of his expertise when it comes to video games. "I would but he has no gaming skillz," Ramsey jokingly said in response.

Even though Ramsey is clearly just having fun with Pascal, as mentioned before, Pascal doesn't see it as a bad thing that he's never played The Last of Us. In fact, in an interview with GQ recently, Pascal said that because he's never played the iconic PlayStation title for himself, it allows him to bring a different mindset to working on the TV show. "I found Joel so impressive — I found the whole of it such a visually impressive experience," Pascal said of a time when he watched his nephew play the game. "And then I got worried that I would want to imitate too much, which I think could be right in some circumstances, and then a mistake in others. So I just wanted to create a healthy distance, and for that to be more in the hands of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann."

It remains to be seen if Pascal will ever end up playing The Last of Us for himself one day, but maybe with some help from Ramsey, he could find a way to see the game through. As for HBO's version of The Last of Us, the show doesn't have a premiere date just yet but it'll arrive in 2023.