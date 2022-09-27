The Last of Us Teaser Trailer Has Fans Pumped for the HBO Series
Earlier today, HBO released the first official teaser trailer for its adaptation of The Last of Us. While fans will have to wait until next year for the series to make its debut, today's trailer provided a tantalizing glimpse at things to come. Fans of the PlayStation adaptation seem pretty excited with what's been shown so far, taking to social media to share their thoughts on everything from Pedro Pascal's role as Joel, to the look and design for the show's Clickers. It remains to be seen how fans will feel about the finished product, but there's clearly a lot of optimism among the fanbase right now!
The Last of Us has become one of PlayStation's most important properties over the last few years. While just two entries have been released in the series thus far, Naughty Dog has openly discussed the possibility of a third game. Nothing official has been announced just yet, but PlayStation 5 did see the release of a remastered version of The Last of Us earlier this month. That's not quite as exciting as a whole new game, but it should help tide fans over until the HBO series makes its debut.
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the first trailer for The Last of Us!
It's great to see this level of excitement.
ok seriously i love the last of us SO MUCH and that trailer looks insane. my obsession is coming back full force 😳— rachel | stream sneakers!!👟 (@midzyswith) September 26, 2022
The trailer even alleviated some fears!
My absolute favorite part of The Last of Us' trailer is the fact that the clickers are practical effects not CGI.
That was my #1 worry with the show— 🐢 (@turtlz18) September 26, 2022
Kinda hard not to love Pascal, honestly.
I’ve watched this “The last of Us” trailer like ten times today.— James Clark (@JamesSmarkula) September 26, 2022
I’m so hyped for this show, I also am in love with Pedro Pascal
That trailer might break some viewership records.
Just can't stop watching the last of us trailer— Gigico 🏆🏆🏆 (@GiovanniGD) September 26, 2022
Seems like a lot of people will be revisiting the game before the show airs!
So happy to see the last of us trailer. Currently replaying part 1 again #TLOUDay pic.twitter.com/BHgDMYKMZ3— Warren (@MoonStyxs) September 26, 2022
The emotions are real.
My eyes teared up when watching the official teaser trailer for THE LAST OF US!!!!!!!!!— D.K. (@Mtnmanmikee92) September 26, 2022
Doubters are becoming converts.
Was unsure of how I was going to feel about The Last of Us show but after that teaser trailer I definitely cant wait to sit down and watch it.— James Glinskie (@JamesGlinskie) September 26, 2022
Of course, the thought of seeing Joel die again is a lot for some fans!
Everyone is so happy to see the trailer for the new last of us live action WELL I AM NOT IMMA HAVE TO SEE JOEL MILLER DIE AGAIN😭🔥🔥🔥PLEASE SEEING PEDRO PASCAL DIE!!!!GOD pic.twitter.com/yLg6CfPQYm— ଘ(੭ˊᵕˋ)੭ call me max! (@moopiie_) September 26, 2022