The Last of Us Teaser Trailer Has Fans Pumped for the HBO Series

Earlier today, HBO released the first official teaser trailer for its adaptation of The Last of Us. While fans will have to wait until next year for the series to make its debut, today's trailer provided a tantalizing glimpse at things to come. Fans of the PlayStation adaptation seem pretty excited with what's been shown so far, taking to social media to share their thoughts on everything from Pedro Pascal's role as Joel, to the look and design for the show's Clickers. It remains to be seen how fans will feel about the finished product, but there's clearly a lot of optimism among the fanbase right now!

The Last of Us has become one of PlayStation's most important properties over the last few years. While just two entries have been released in the series thus far, Naughty Dog has openly discussed the possibility of a third game. Nothing official has been announced just yet, but PlayStation 5 did see the release of a remastered version of The Last of Us earlier this month. That's not quite as exciting as a whole new game, but it should help tide fans over until the HBO series makes its debut.

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the first trailer for The Last of Us!