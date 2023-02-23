The Last of Us Fans Made Joel's Scary Moment Into Hilarious Memes

The Last of Us HBO series continues to capture the mainstream zeitgeist, and Episode 6 is no different. The latest episode, "Kin," examines how Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are getting along, months after their tragic experience with Henry and his brother Sam. Traveling and surviving together has bonded Joel and Ellie – but for Joel, that new connection comes at the cost of unearthing the deep wells of trauma surrounding the death of his daughter, Sarah, decades earlier (at the start of the show).

Pedro Pascal brought a level of emotional vulnerability to his scenes of Joel suffering debilitating panic attacks, which were entirely missing from the games. Of course, social media saw Pedro Pascal digging deep to mine emotional gold, and quickly turned it into a set of hilarious Last of Us memes!