The Last of Us Fans Made Joel's Scary Moment Into Hilarious Memes
The Last of Us HBO series continues to capture the mainstream zeitgeist, and Episode 6 is no different. The latest episode, "Kin," examines how Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are getting along, months after their tragic experience with Henry and his brother Sam. Traveling and surviving together has bonded Joel and Ellie – but for Joel, that new connection comes at the cost of unearthing the deep wells of trauma surrounding the death of his daughter, Sarah, decades earlier (at the start of the show).
Pedro Pascal brought a level of emotional vulnerability to his scenes of Joel suffering debilitating panic attacks, which were entirely missing from the games. Of course, social media saw Pedro Pascal digging deep to mine emotional gold, and quickly turned it into a set of hilarious Last of Us memes!
On A Serious Note...
As someone who had panic attacks I can't express how much Joel's scenes meant. Pedro Pascal's performance hit home. You're fine, then you feel your heart stop. My favorite character experiencing the same thing I did? It makes me feel better. #TheLastOfUspic.twitter.com/tqXB2PUmRp— DeanaMarie (@DeanaXburke) February 20, 2023
#tlou spoilers
the fact that they’re portraying Joel as having real PTSD symptoms (panic attacks, flashbacks, survivors guilt, nightmares, etc) is actually so important to me pic.twitter.com/xcQWKrj6NU— Brit w the vegan sliders | tlou spoilers 🍓🍄 (@mothmandalorian) February 20, 2023
Laughter vs. Pain: I'm Torn
Keep seeing this used as a meme now and I'm torn between being all "excuse you but he's going through some serious shit here!" and just swooning at more Pedro/Joel on my timeline 😂 pic.twitter.com/GES3xAZDFj— Gem 💙 (@gemma_m_storey) February 22, 2023
Walk Hard, Joel
Dewey Cox has to think about his entire life before he plays pic.twitter.com/p20ifLXxQP— 🟡 The tumboy 🟡 (@TheTumboy) February 23, 2023
February 23, 2023
Deep-Cut Easter Egg?
Was Joel's panic attacks an Easter egg for your original idea for the story where the man would have a heart condition? pic.twitter.com/Z9DXFhPLiK— W3irdo | GG 💎 Fam (@WackyW3irdo) February 23, 2023
Joel Memes Go Meta
Me seeing another Joel meme pic.twitter.com/56El99vi5K— Ed (Does gaming stuff) (@Darket696) February 22, 2023
Me trying to come up with something pithy, amusing, yet insightful to say with the Joel panic attack meme: pic.twitter.com/ddk5UgRGx4— Josh Scherr (@joshscherr) February 22, 2023
Family Guy Joel
joel having constant panic attacks because he’s so worried about ellie ending up like sarah #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/FmcOMEkUmt— yennefer’s defense attorney (@yencirilla) February 20, 2023
Hot Ones Type Pain
joel having panic attacks and nightmares cause he’s worried that ellie will end up like sarah 😭#TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/8QbHWbc81H— ً (@wrathsemilia) February 20, 2023
Another Episode of Emotional Breakage
this ep was…like joel having panic attacks, us finding out just how much ellie and joel cared for each other, THE ARGUMENT SCENE?!? tommy being a father, joel having flashbacks of sarah now what am I suppose to do next week imma be a MESS pic.twitter.com/zg2Yby4Dlc— court (@voidsinclair) February 20, 2023
Super Bowl Vibes
joel having panic attacks and feeling his chest gonna explode because he's terrified of losing ellie the way he lost sarah #tloupic.twitter.com/9hztA2pwOk— kenny (@houseofdarklina) February 20, 2023
Giving ME Anxiety
<center><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">TLOU ep 6… pedro is such a good actor that joel's anxiety and panic attacks induced a second-hand anxiety for me. ENOUGH!! <a href="https://t.co/NCxBjYc1Li">pic.twitter.com/NCxBjYc1Li</a></p>— miranda (@sambalteryy) <a href="https://twitter.com/sambalteryy/status/1627910095219859456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 21, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></center>
We end this full circle, with a meme of Pedro Pascal reacting to Joel's panic attacks.
The Last of Us airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.