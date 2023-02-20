The Last of Us: Did SPOILER Really Die?

Another episode of The Last of Us has passed, giving fans yet another heartbreaking moment to sob over. In fact, the show seemingly teased the death of a major character in its closing moments. Given there's a significant part left in the show's first season, in addition to already having been renewed for a second season, we've got to ask the question—did that character REALLY die? Full spoilers up ahead for The Last of Us Episode 7. Proceed with caution if you have yet to watch!

As fans have already seen throughout the show's preview trailers, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tommy (Gabriel Luna) finally reunited at the latter's Western-themed commune in Wyoming. Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) got some quick food to eat and rest before heading off to the Fireflies hideout where Ellie could supposedly help with a cure for the outbreak.

Only no Fireflies were to be found; the second Joel and Ellie arrived on the campus, they found it empty save for a group of raiders. During a melee with one of the raiders, a wooden baseball was snapped in half, impaling Joel right through the stomach. Though he and Ellie managed to get away, he eventually fell off the duo's horse as Ellie begged him to stay alive, only for Joel to close his eyes as the camera panned out and the episode cut to black.

Judging by the preview teaser for next week, fans will have to wait a little bit for a resolution as to whether or not Joel is really dead given next week's episode is an origin episode shining the spotlight on Ellie's upbringing. If Joel is indeed dead, that'd be a major deviation from the character's arc in the first video game, where he makes it through the end relatively unscathed.

For more Last of Us content, check out ComicBook and Entertainment Tonight's new podcast: The Last of Pods. The podcast will include breakdowns of each episode, interviews with special guests from the show, and more. The Last of Us airs on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. Eastern every Sunday with The Last of Pods debuting immediately following each show.