The Last of Us Part 2 Wins Big in PlayStation's Game of the Year Awards

Sony shared its PlayStation Blog’s end-of-the-year awards for 17 different categories voted on by PlayStation fans, and among many popular games that earned different accolades, The Last of Us Part II was the clear winner. The sequel to The Last of Us from developer Naughty Dog took home several different honors included the coveted “PS4 Game of the Year” award. Naughty Dog itself also won the “Studio of the Year” award, an essentially inevitable outcome once it was evident that The Last of Us Part II had won so many categories.

The PlayStation Blog awards for 2020 included some of the standard categories you’d expect to see in these sorts of things like “Best Art Direction” and other standard awards along with some that were geared more towards the PlayStation 5 and its DualSense controller. Sony also said that more people than ever before voted in this year’s PlayStation Blog Game of the Year event with over 2.5 million votes recorded for different categories.

The results are in! See where your favorite games landed in our annual reader-voted Game of the Year awards: https://t.co/DXFBMFpjEu pic.twitter.com/HSc9Cc8TSl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 18, 2020

For each category, PlayStation’s awards had one winner that earned the Platinum Trophy with three nominees following up as the Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners. You can see the full list of each winner for all the categories here, but to keep things brief, we’ve listed the 17 categories and their Platinum winners below.

PlayStation Blog’s 2020 Game of the Year Winners

Best Narrative: The Last of Us Part II

Best Use of DualSense: Astro’s Playroom

Best Accessibility Features: The Last of Us Part II

Best Graphical Showcase: The Last of Us Part II

Best Art Direction: Ghost of Tsushima

Best Soundtrack: The Last of Us Part II

Best Sound Design: The Last of Us Part II

Best Multiplayer: Call of Duty: Warzone

Best Sports Game: Tony Hawk’s Pro-Skater 1 & 2

Best New Character: Miles Morales as Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

Best Independent Game: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Gaming Moment of the Year: The Last of Us Part II: Final Showdown

Best PS VR Experience: Star Wars Squadrons

PS4 Game of the Year: The Last of Us Part II

PS5 Game of the Year: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Most Anticipated Game: New God of War title

Studio of the Year: Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part II saw similar success at The Game Awards 2020 where the game won several honors there as well. Ghost of Tsushima, another frequent appearance in the best-of awards events and a PlayStation exclusive, managed to win several accolades in both The Game Awards and the PlayStation Blog’s awards.