All of the Winners at The Game Awards 2020
The Game Awards 2020 is now in the books, and the award winners have been selected. While this year's broadcast seemed to prioritize next year's game announcements over the awards themselves, there was still plenty to celebrate from this past year. Some of the award winners won't prove all that surprising, but there were a few upsets strewn throughout. Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II took home the Game of the Year award, but there were plenty of other categories, and a number of terrific games took home prizes. Without further ado, here are this year's nominees and each category's respective winners:
Game of the Year
The Last of Us Part II (Winner)
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Doom Eternal
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Best Narrative
The Last of Us Part II (Winner)
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Best Art Direction
Ghost of Tsushima (Winner)
The Last of Us Part II
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Best Score and Music
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Winner)
Doom Eternal
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Last of Us Part II
Best Audio Design
The Last of Us Part II (Winner)
Resident Evil 3
Ghost of Tsushima
Half-Life: Alyx
Doom Eternal
Best Performance
Laura Bailey as Abby- The Last of Us Part II (Winner)
Ashley Johnson as Ellie- The Last of Us Part II
Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai- Ghost of Tsushima
Logan Cunningham as Hades- Hades
Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games for Impact
Tell Me Why (Winner)
Spiritfarer
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
If Found...
Through the Darkest of Times
Best Ongoing
No Man's Sky (Winner)
Fortnite
Call of Duty: Warzone
Destiny 2
Apex Legends
Best Indie
Hades (Winner)
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Carrion
Spelunky 2
Spiritfarer
Best Mobile Game
Among Us (Winner)
Genshin Impact
Call of Duty Mobile
Legends of Runeterra
Pokemon Cafe Mix
Best Community Support
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Winner)
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Fortnite
No Man's Sky
Valorant
Best VR/AR
Half-Life: Alyx (Winner)
Dreams
Marvel's Iron Man VR
Star Wars: Squadrons
The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Innovation in Accessibility
The Last of Us Part II (Winner)
Grounded
HyperDot
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Watch Dogs Legion
Best Action
Hades (Winner)
Doom Eternal
Half-Life: Alyx
Nioh 2
Streets of Rage 4
Best Action/Adventure
The Last of Us Part II (Winner)
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Ghost of Tsushima
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Best Role Playing
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Winner)
Genshin Impact
Persona 5 Royal
Wasteland 3
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Fighting
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (Winner)
Granblue Fantasy: Versus
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
Under Night In-Birth EXE:Late [cl-r]
Best Family
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Winner)
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Minecraft Dungeons
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Sim/Strategy
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Winner)
Crusader Kings III
Desperados III
Gears Tactics
XCOM: Chimera Squad
Best Sports/Racing
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (Winner)
NBA 2K21
FIFA 21
F1 2020
Dirt 5
Best Multiplayer
Among Us (Winner)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Call of Duty: Warzone
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Valorant
Content Creator of the Year
Valkyrae (Winner)
NICKMERCS
TimTheTatMan
Jay-Ann Lopez
Alanah Pearce
Best Debut Game
Phasmophobia (Winner)
Roki
Carrion
Raji: An Ancient Epic
Mortal Shell
Best Esports Athlete
Heo "ShowMaker" Su (Winner)
Ian "Crimsix" Porter
Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu
Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro
Matthieu "ZywOo" Herbaut
Best Esports Coach
Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (Winner)
Dae-hee "Crusty" Park
Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann
Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min
Raymond "Rambo" Lussier
Best Esports Event
League of Legends World Championship 2020 (Winner)
Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
IEM Katowice 2020
Call of Duty League Championship 2020
Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
Best Esports Game
League of Legends (Winner)
Fortnite
Valorant
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
