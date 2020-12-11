All of the Winners at The Game Awards 2020

✖

The Game Awards 2020 is now in the books, and the award winners have been selected. While this year's broadcast seemed to prioritize next year's game announcements over the awards themselves, there was still plenty to celebrate from this past year. Some of the award winners won't prove all that surprising, but there were a few upsets strewn throughout. Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II took home the Game of the Year award, but there were plenty of other categories, and a number of terrific games took home prizes. Without further ado, here are this year's nominees and each category's respective winners:

Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part II (Winner)

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Doom Eternal

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Best Narrative

The Last of Us Part II (Winner)

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Best Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima (Winner)

The Last of Us Part II

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Best Score and Music

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Winner)

Doom Eternal

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Best Audio Design

The Last of Us Part II (Winner)

Resident Evil 3

Ghost of Tsushima

Half-Life: Alyx

Doom Eternal

Best Performance

Laura Bailey as Abby- The Last of Us Part II (Winner)

Ashley Johnson as Ellie- The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai- Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades- Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

Tell Me Why (Winner)

Spiritfarer

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

If Found...

Through the Darkest of Times

Best Ongoing

No Man's Sky (Winner)

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Warzone

Destiny 2

Apex Legends

Best Indie

Hades (Winner)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Carrion

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Best Mobile Game

Among Us (Winner)

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty Mobile

Legends of Runeterra

Pokemon Cafe Mix

Best Community Support

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Winner)

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Valorant

Best VR/AR

Half-Life: Alyx (Winner)

Dreams

Marvel's Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility

The Last of Us Part II (Winner)

Grounded

HyperDot

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Watch Dogs Legion

Best Action

Hades (Winner)

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Best Action/Adventure

The Last of Us Part II (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ghost of Tsushima

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Best Role Playing

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Winner)

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Fighting

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (Winner)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth EXE:Late [cl-r]

Best Family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Winner)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Sim/Strategy

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Winner)

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Sports/Racing

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (Winner)

NBA 2K21

FIFA 21

F1 2020

Dirt 5

Best Multiplayer

Among Us (Winner)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Content Creator of the Year

Valkyrae (Winner)

NICKMERCS

TimTheTatMan

Jay-Ann Lopez

Alanah Pearce

Best Debut Game

Phasmophobia (Winner)

Roki

Carrion

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Mortal Shell

Best Esports Athlete

Heo "ShowMaker" Su (Winner)

Ian "Crimsix" Porter

Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu

Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu "ZywOo" Herbaut

Best Esports Coach

Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (Winner)

Dae-hee "Crusty" Park

Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann

Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min

Raymond "Rambo" Lussier

Best Esports Event

League of Legends World Championship 2020 (Winner)

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals

Best Esports Game

League of Legends (Winner)

Fortnite

Valorant

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

What did you think of tonight's show? Was there a game you felt got robbed? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!