‘The Last of Us Part II’ Is “Freakin’ Unreal,” According to Designer

Naughty Dog has been awfully mum in recent months about their highly anticipated The Last of Us Part II title. With the exception of their Outbreak Day celebration, news has been pretty quite on the zombie-front. Though we don’t have a shiny new trailer, we do have an ode of excitement from the game’s designer to keep hype flowing!

Naughty Dog desigern Asher Einhorn took to Twitter to exclaim how excited they were about the upcoming game, even saying that it’s going to be “freakin’ unreal!”

I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited about a game I’m working on WHILE I’m actually making it. This thing’s going to be freakin’ unreal!! #LastOfUsPart2 #gamedev — Asher Einhorn (@AsherEinhorn) October 29, 2018

The excitement was contagious and fans of the PlayStation exclusive franchise couldn’t help but to jump on the hype bandwagon:

Ahhh I’m so excited!! It makes me so happy to hear how much you guys enjoy working on this game I can’t wait to see all the love and effort you guys was putting in this game❤️ — Alina (@Last4Standing) October 29, 2018

Please for the love of god! pic.twitter.com/gk4HLNKzCj — chris (@McGuettaToo) October 30, 2018

Since we’re not getting a PlayStation Experience showcase this year, these little moments of excitement are really all we have before the next wave of reveals. The Video Game Awards are still on the horizon, as well, so we’re hoping for more information when that time comes.

According to the game’s official synopsis, “Ellie is now 19 and has found a semblance of peace and normality living in Jackson. She’s had a chance to be a teenager and forge lasting relationships. When that peace is disrupted by a violent act, Ellie is thrust into a brutal journey of retribution, fueled by a need to bring those that have wronged her to justice, pushing her to her very limits.”

With a completely overhauled game engine, stunning new combat mechanics, and a host of new characters to learn and get to know – the upcoming sequel seems to be on course for another groundbreaking release for the PlayStation platform.