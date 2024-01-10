The Last of Us Part 2's Abby Actress Laura Bailey Responds to Kaitlyn Dever Casting

Laura Bailey, the actress who played Abby in The Last of Us Part 2, has reacted to Kaitlyn Dever taking on the role in the TV show. The Last of Us is one of the most revered video game franchises not just for its gameplay, but also its story and characters. Joel, Ellie, and numerous other characters have made a huge impact on fans and made it clear that if done right, this story could be told in a different medium for a wider audience. After the success of the first game in 2013, Sony quickly got to work on trying to adapt it into a film. After realizing the game was too dense to adapt into a mere 2-hour story, it opted to give it to HBO to turn it into a TV show. Now, it's expected that the showrunners won't even be able to adapt the second game into a single season of TV as it's even more dense.

With that said, The Last of Us season 2 is looking to begin filming in this month and as such, has started revealing the new cast members. While Ellie and Joel will still play critical roles in season 2, there will be other major players introduced including Abby, the second game's antagonist/secondary protagonist. The second game has a very unique structure which sees you playing the second half of the game as someone you spend a lot of time developing disdain for. It's a unique storytelling experiment for a game and will make for an interesting adaptation in TV. The role comes with a lot of baggage as players really hate Abby and even sent hate toward actress Laura Bailey when the game was released. Now, Kaitlyn Dever has been confirmed to be taking on the role for The Last of Us season 2 and Bailey is showing her support for the actress. Bailey even joked that she would join Dever as a workout partner as a reference to how jacked Abby is in the game.

Huge congrats, Kaitlyn! So excited to see Abby’s evolution in your performance! Let me know if you want a workout buddy. 💪 https://t.co/Sryf9i85dp — Laura Bailey (@LauraBaileyVO) January 9, 2024

Dever does seem noticeably smaller than Abby coming in at 5'2, so it'll be interesting to see how Abby is portrayed in the second season of the show. She is Ellie's counter, acting more as a hammer than a scalpel and isn't afraid to take a threat head on where Ellie tends to use stealth. Only time will tell how it goes, but at the very least, Kaitlyn Dever has serious acting chops and has worked with Naughty Dog before. The actress played Cassie Drake in Uncharted 4 and was being eyed to play Ellie in the film adaptation of The Last of Us.