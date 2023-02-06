The Last of Us Episode 4 Features Returning Actor From the Video Games

Episode 4 of HBO's The Last of Us brings back an actor that was seen in both of the franchise's video game entries. Long before The Last of Us ever debuted on HBO, it was made known that a number of actors from the games such as Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, and Merle Dandridge would be playing parts in the TV series. And while we've already seen Dandrige's presence in the early episodes of The Last of Us, Episode 4 brings about a face that some fans might not be as familiar with.

Which Actor Returns in The Last of Us Episode 4?

The latest episode of The Last of Us sees Jeffrey Pierce joining the show's cast. For those unaware, Pierce portrayed Tommy in both The Last of Us and its sequel, The Last of Us Part II. Pierce is a veteran actor and has appeared in numerous other video games, TV shows, and movies over the years. His arrival in HBO's The Last of Us is likely the biggest role that he has had in quite a bit, though, as Pierce hasn't done much work since 2020's The Last of Us Part II.

Who Does Jeffrey Pierce Play in HBO's The Last of Us?

Rather than portraying Tommy once again in HBO's The Last of Us, Pierce plays a new character named Perry. Perry is a soldier that lives in Kansas City and works alongside Kathleen, who is played by Melanie Lynskey. The more specific details of Perry's character haven't been outlined, but the show makes clear that he's a prominent member of the group of rebels that runs Kansas City.

Although Pierce first appears in Episode 4, his ultimate fate as Perry in The Last of Us currently isn't known. Given how this week's episode wraps up, though, it's all but guaranteed that he'll be coming back again in Episode 5. Whether or not he makes it further into the series isn't known, but either way, it's cool to see another veteran The Last of Us actor coming back for this TV adaptation.

