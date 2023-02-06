The Last of Us Episode 5 Premiering Early on HBO Max

Fans are going to be able to watch the fifth episode of The Last of Us a little earlier than usual next week. While the hit survival series typically airs Sunday nights simulcast between HBO and HBO Max, Super Bowl LVII is causing the cable channel to air Episode 5 earlier in the week. Ahead of Sunday's The Last of Us Episode 4, it was revealed Episode 5 will air Friday, February 10th, during the same time.

For more Last of Us content, check out ComicBook and Entertainment Tonight's new podcast: The Last of Pods. The podcast will include breakdowns of each episode, interviews with special guests from the show, and more. The Last of Us airs on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. Eastern every Sunday with The Last of Pods debuting immediately following each show.