The Last of Us Season 2: Max Reveals New Look at Joel and Ellie

Ahead of Season 2 of The Last of Us, Max revealed this week new images from the show featuring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. The preview of Joel shows a character who's clearly been aged by both time and his journey with Ellie while Ellie's new appearance shows a more confident version of the character after what transpired in Season 1. Season 2 of The Last of Us still doesn't yet have a release date beyond it being out some time in 2025, but these previews will hopefully lead into more looks at the next season.

We don't yet have an overview for Season 2, though anyone who's played The Last of Us Part 2 will know what's coming as well as what might be going on in these new photos Max shared. For Joel's new image that can be seen below, for example, we see him in an area with string lights behind him which suggests that the interaction he's having takes place in the town of Jackson where the second game starts with a celebration. As those who played The Last of Us Part 2 will recall. Joel and Ellie shared tense moments in the town during the opening scenes of the game which alluded to the rift forming between the two after their travels.

New The Last of Us Season 2 Images

Integral to this celebration featuring Joel and Ellie that'll inevitably be shown towards the start of Season 2 is another character, Dina. Dina was introduced in The Last of Us Part 2 as a love interest for Ellie. She'll be played by Isabella Merced with new photos of those two shared recently as well amid talks from Merced about how impactful the chemistry between the stars will be during their portrayal of Ellie and Dina.

The new look at Ellie is not quite as easy to decipher as Joel's. Ellie's pretty much never without a weapon in The Last of Us Part 2, and given that the game takes place in Wyoming and in Seattle, her apparel could fit any of the moments in the game that take place in the colder seasons.

The Last of Us Season 2 is scheduled to release at some point in 2025 on Max. Based on past comments from the showrunners, it's unlikely that Season 2 will encapsulate all of The Last of Us Part 2, so expect Season 3 to tackle that game as well.