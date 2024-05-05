The Last of Us Star Teases One Season 2 Scene That'll "Be on Everyone's Twitter Feed"

The first season of HBO's The Last of Us managed to captivate audiences, including those familiar with the original PlayStation games, as well as those new to the franchise. It seems that the next season will have a lot for viewers to talk about as well. In a new interview with Buzzfeed, actress Isabela Merced talked about playing Dina in the new season, and her character's relationship with Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey). While Merced didn't go into a lot of detail about the new season, she did hint at a sequence that a lot of people are going to be talking about.

"It's really, really exciting. There's a scene in particular that I think is going to be on everyone's Twitter feed," Merced told Buzzfeed.

What Scene is Merced Talking About?

There are a lot of powerful scenes from The Last of Us Part II that could fit that description. The game is something of a rollercoaster, and fans are still debating some of the twists and turns nearly four years later. Those that played the PS4 game might have some idea what Merced is talking about, but it's hard to say for certain. We simply don't know how closely the new season will adapt the source material, or even where it will come to an end; it's been confirmed that the events of the game will play out across at least two seasons.

Presumably, Merced is talking about a scene with her and Ellie, and not that one major scene from the game that resulted in harassment and death threats. One possibility is the scene between Dina and Ellie at the Greenplace Supermarket. Images of that location leaked online earlier this year, so it's a safe bet things could play out in a manner similar to the game. Of course, the scene she mentions could be something from a cut level, as well. In a 2023 statement to EW, The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann teased that the show will feature "one element from a cut level," though Druckmann did note that could change before filming finished. For now, fans are just going to have to speculate about what we can expect in Season 2.

When Will The Last of Us Season 2 Release?

It could be a long time before we know what Merced is talking about, as The Last of Us Season 2 won't be releasing until sometime in 2025. Rumors have suggested that we might not see new episodes until March or April that year, but nothing has been confirmed by HBO at this time. It's likely we could learn a lot more over the next few months, particularly as convention season approaches. It's been a long wait for fans of the series, but if the finished product matches the quality of the first season, it should prove worth it.

