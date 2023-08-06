Last of Us Stars Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson Return to Roles for New Project

The Last of Us stars Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson are reprising their roles as Joel and Ellie for a new project. The Last of Us is one of the biggest franchises in gaming right now after a decade's worth of success across two games on PlayStation, the series was catapulted into further mainstream acclaim with the HBO series. The new show has not only had many clamoring for another season of the show, something we will get in the next few years, but also a third game in the series. Series developer Naughty Dog has confirmed it is working on a multiplayer spin-off of the franchise, but has remained hush-hush on a proper third game in the series.

It may be years before we get to see Ellie's journey continue in the games, but that doesn't mean we won't get more Ellie soon. Speaking with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), Universal Orlando's Lora Sauls confirmed that the upcoming Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights ride themed around The Last of Us will feature new performances from Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson as Joel and Ellie.

"We got to use the voiceover actors from the video game," Sauls said. "We did voiceover recordings with them and they re-recorded our entire dialogue for our haunted house. So we were very, very excited to work with both Troy and Ashley on the re-recording of our haunted house dialogue."

Sauls also noted that the ride will center around the Pittsburgh section from the first game: "When working with Neil [Druckmann] and team, they actually said to us, 'can we lean into the Pittsburgh part of the first video game?' And we were like, 'sure.' We later found out that that graphic in the Pittsburgh area got so many accolades online, [and] we understood why Neil wanted us to lean into Pittsburgh."

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights will go from Friday, September 1 to November 4 in Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood will run from Thursday, September 7 until October 31. You can expect a variety of attractions in addition to The Last of Us ride.

