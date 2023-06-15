Halloween Horror Nights Announces The Last of Us House for 2023

The Last of Us was a landmark horror game that immediately captivated gamers, with the effectiveness of its post-apocalyptic worlds earning it a massive fandom. While HBO continued the success of the concept with an acclaimed TV series, Universal Studios is offering an all-new way to immerse yourself in the disturbing world of the game, thanks to a creepy haunted house at this year's Halloween Horror Nights. The Last of Us house will be opening when Halloween Horror Nights launches at Universal Orlando Resort on September 1st and will open at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 7th.

Per press release, "Set in a ravaged civilization, where Infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Naughty Dog and PlayStation's The Last of Us video game, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has captivated audiences since its release. And now, guests can immerse themselves in a real-life experience that puts them directly into the game's frightening world."

"The Last of Us haunted houses on both coasts will propel guests into a world of carnage and mayhem as they follow in the footsteps of the game's protagonists, Joel and Ellie, who endure a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the Infected. As guests encounter the Infected -- Runners, Stalkers, and Clickers -- along with The Hunters, a band of hostile humans, they will need to navigate the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, including iconic locations from the video game such as the creepy and desolate The Hotel Grand and a labyrinth of dark and dank tunnels, in a desperate attempt to escape and survive."

(Photo: Universal Studios)

"As a massive fan -- and frequent attendee -- of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have The Last of Us included in this year's lineup. It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well," Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann said. "Having just celebrated the 10th anniversary of The Last of Us, it's a perfect time for our fans to team up with Joel and Ellie and come face-to-terrifying-face with Clickers, Raiders, and much more!"

"We are excited to bring The Last of Us to life in a terrifying haunted house that is true to the spirit of this popular video game featuring our heroes, Joel and Ellie, Clickers, and more," Lora Sauls, Assistant Director, Creative Development and Show Direction at Universal Orlando Resort, shared.

John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, added, "The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights."

Tickets are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

