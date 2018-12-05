‘The Last Story’ Sequel Could Be Nintendo Switch Bound

UPDATE: Looks like the story came up as a fake, folks. Sorry…we wanted it, too.

ORIGINAL STORY: Although the Japanese role-playing adventure The Last Story didn’t sell as well as expected, many appreciated the story and action that the game presented, straight from the mindset of Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi. And apparently, there may be more where that came from.

Per this post on Reddit, there appears to be a listing on a German game site called Media Markt for a game called The Last Story 2. Although no details about what the game will have to offer are included, it’s showing the Nintendo Switch as its format, with a release date of January 16 (though this is likely to change, since the game hasn’t even been formally announced yet). You can see that image below.

There hasn’t been any word from Sakaguchi or his team about the possibility of a sequel, and there doesn’t appear to be any cover art for the game (aside from a logo, which does look kind of official but isn’t confirmed). If anything, the listing may be fake — or it might be pointing to a possible port of the original Last Story for the Nintendo Switch, which would make sense considering how well role-playing games perform on the platform. (Just look at Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Octopath Traveler if you need further evidence of this.)

It would be a welcome return to form for Sakaguchi’s Mistwalker studio, which has since gone on to great mobile success with the Tetra Battle series. And there’s no question that there’s still interest in a sequel, though releasing the first game to see how popular it would be might be a smarter move for the team before investing full-on into a second adventure.

The Game Awards are coming up in a couple of days, along with the Kinda Funny Games Showcase taking place this Saturday. So there’s a slight possibility that the game could be announced in one place or the other, giving RPG fans something to be excited about for 2019. For the time being, though, we’ll definitely take this story with a grain of salt.

Still, if you get the chance, be sure to check out the original The Last Story for Wii and Wii U if you can. It’s a bit on the pricey side, but worth its weight in gold, especially if you’re a die-hard fan of JRPG’s — like a few people we know out there.

We’ll let you know when an official announcement is made!