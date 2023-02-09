The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Fans Outraged by Expensive Price
Fans of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are outraged by the price of both the standard and collector's editions of the new Nintendo Switch game. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is going to be the biggest game on Nintendo Switch this year, if not one of the biggest games of 2023 in general. There is a lot of hype behind it for a variety of reasons. Of course, people simply love Zelda and Nintendo, but it's also a direct follow-up to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild which defined the Nintendo Switch and may be one of the best games ever.
However, it seems the hype will come at a cost. Following a new trailer for the game, Nintendo has confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will cost $69.99 and $129.99 for the collector's edition, which is a bit lacking compared to some other collector's editions out there. A lot of publishers began charging $69.99 for their games over the last few years with the release of the new consoles, but it is a bit odd to see it for Nintendo Switch since those other games did it with the leap between machines. Nevertheless, the internet is in a state of fury. Most people that are upset are pretty angry at the idea of this game costing $10 extra while still being 1080p (or below that) and probably under 60FPS, given the Nintendo Switch is far more underpowered than other pieces of hardware. Of course, that's by design, but some are wondering if Nintendo is taking advantage of the recent pricing trends.
Nintendo has confirmed Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pricing:— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 8, 2023
In addition to the standard version, which will be available at a suggested retail price of $69.99, The Collector’s Edition will release on launch day at a suggested retail price of $129.99.
In addition to the standard version, a collector's edition of The Legend of #Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on 5/12.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2023
Please check with your local retailer for more information on availability pic.twitter.com/rssi7iOZsj
While some fans are excited to grab the collector's edition, others also remarked about how it doesn't have anything worth justifying an additional $60. It's just a steelbook, art book, and some small trinkets in addition to the game. There are also rumors that Nintendo will have a limited edition Nintendo Switch for the game, but it has yet to be confirmed.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release for Nintendo Switch on May 12th, 2023. Are you bothered by the price increase? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.
$70 May Require Some More Features...
for 70 dollars i should be fucking link https://t.co/vldN6jaVRb— sick boy (@nuancedies) February 8, 2023
That's One Way of Looking at it
It's free if you run fast enough, tho 🙏 https://t.co/eHY04L6JVu— juł (@liolouch) February 8, 2023
A High Price for A Weak Collector's Edition
They really want an additional $60 for a steelbook, a small metal print and a 20 page artbook?— MileyMouse | Miles E. 🐭 (@MilesTheFox) February 8, 2023
bro what https://t.co/l7Vpd4S8fB
End of an Era
RIP $59.99 game prices pic.twitter.com/tulIMZ4KXU— Ryan Coomes (@chryco4) February 8, 2023
Not Enough Power for $70
There are no excuses as to why this game is being priced at 70 dollars. Lower framerate and lower resolution. lmao pic.twitter.com/uBL5Zx1Y9H— redhood420 (@redhood240) February 8, 2023
Some Fans See the Value
Games like this deserve to be priced at that premium in fairness. This is generational stuff, like Elden ring even though it wasn’t priced High— Rad Stallion (@TheRadStallion) February 8, 2023
Huge Downgrade
Not gonna lie, a bit of a downgrade compared to the first BOTW collectors edition.. pic.twitter.com/0B7Bl7wTk7— Colm Fox 🇮🇪 (@YunoGasai_Rules) February 8, 2023