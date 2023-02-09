The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Fans Outraged by Expensive Price

Fans of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are outraged by the price of both the standard and collector's editions of the new Nintendo Switch game. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is going to be the biggest game on Nintendo Switch this year, if not one of the biggest games of 2023 in general. There is a lot of hype behind it for a variety of reasons. Of course, people simply love Zelda and Nintendo, but it's also a direct follow-up to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild which defined the Nintendo Switch and may be one of the best games ever.

However, it seems the hype will come at a cost. Following a new trailer for the game, Nintendo has confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will cost $69.99 and $129.99 for the collector's edition, which is a bit lacking compared to some other collector's editions out there. A lot of publishers began charging $69.99 for their games over the last few years with the release of the new consoles, but it is a bit odd to see it for Nintendo Switch since those other games did it with the leap between machines. Nevertheless, the internet is in a state of fury. Most people that are upset are pretty angry at the idea of this game costing $10 extra while still being 1080p (or below that) and probably under 60FPS, given the Nintendo Switch is far more underpowered than other pieces of hardware. Of course, that's by design, but some are wondering if Nintendo is taking advantage of the recent pricing trends.

Nintendo has confirmed Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pricing:



In addition to the standard version, which will be available at a suggested retail price of $69.99, The Collector’s Edition will release on launch day at a suggested retail price of $129.99. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 8, 2023

In addition to the standard version, a collector's edition of The Legend of #Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on 5/12.



Please check with your local retailer for more information on availability pic.twitter.com/rssi7iOZsj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2023

While some fans are excited to grab the collector's edition, others also remarked about how it doesn't have anything worth justifying an additional $60. It's just a steelbook, art book, and some small trinkets in addition to the game. There are also rumors that Nintendo will have a limited edition Nintendo Switch for the game, but it has yet to be confirmed.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release for Nintendo Switch on May 12th, 2023. Are you bothered by the price increase? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.