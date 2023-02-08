The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gets New Trailer, Pre-Orders Now Open

Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom made a somewhat expected appearance this week during the February Nintendo Direct with Nintendo presenting fans a new trailer for the game. It showed off more gameplay, a new Collector's Edition, and Nintendo also opened pre-orders. The game itself is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch on May 12, so Zelda fans still hopefully have several more reveals and showcases to look forward to between now and then.

When it comes to the new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo highlighted more of the game's vast world and some of the updated abilities that Link will have at his disposal. The video also dropped some new hints about the story in Tears of the Kingdom, which has very much been kept under wraps.

You watch the new trailer for yourself here:

For a long time, Tears of the Kingdom was simply referred to as "Breath of the Wild 2" up until the point that Nintendo finally gave it a name (the company was simply referring to it as a "sequel" until it was named while "Breath of the Wild 2" was the community-given name). When it did get a name, the release date was announced at the same time, and so far, that May 12th date has held strong with no mentions of a delay.

On the other hand, there hasn't really been that much news about the game shared since it was revealed anyway. Nintendo cleared up at one point what kind of "tears" it's referring to within the name of the game, and within a promo for Tears of the Kingdom, people were looking to figures of Link for answers about what kinds of gameplay mechanics would be present in the sequel compared to what was in Breath of the Wild. In the absence of actual news from Nintendo, those kinds of speculations have been what's occupied Legend of Zelda fans while they waited on more real news.

Of course, this reveal during the Nintendo Direct wasn't totally unexpected. Tears of the Kingdom rated not long ago by one of the major ratings boards responsible for assigning regional age ratings to game, and when that happens, it typically means that something's coming not long afterwards. Recent store listing updates for the game also indicated that we could see something about it soon.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release on May 12th for the Nintendo Switch.