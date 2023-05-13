The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - How to Unlock Autobuild

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has one more "secret" ability that players might not unlock until they're deep into the game. In Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players quickly unlock a suite of new abilities for Link to use as he tries to defeat Ganondorf and his armies of monsters. Link gains four abilities during the opening Sky Island tutorial, but players will notice that Link has an empty slot when they pull up their Zonai abilities using the L-button. It's not a spoiler to say that the final feature is the Autobuild function, which allows Link to quickly build various vehicles and other useful items. To get Autobuild, players will need to progress through one of the main quests, although which one isn't obvious at first.

The Autobuild function is tied to the "A Mystery of the Depths" Main Quest, which starts off in Lookout Landing by talking to Robbie and Josha after clearing at least one temple. Players will be tasked to follow a series of statues that eventually lead to the Grand Abandoned Central Mine. Once there, players will automatically unlock the Autobuild function and see how its used. After the Autolock function is unlocked, players will automatically be confronted by a familiar foe from Breath of the Wild - Master Kohga of the Yiga Clan. Once Kohga is defeated, players should return to Lookout Landing to officially finish the quest.

Once you've unlocked the Autobuild feature, be sure to keep an eye out for Yiga Clan strongholds in both Hyrule and the Depths. They typically contain schematics that can be used to expand your Autobuild arsenal. Players can also use Zonaite to build various vehicles, even if they don't have the Zonai parts on hand. Autobuild not only greatly expands your ability to traverse Hyrule quickly, it also makes use of all the Zonaite players stockpile throughout the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available on the Nintendo Switch now.